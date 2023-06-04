Dream Lake sees successful expansion
Wyoming County native Patty Jarnot was raised as a farm girl who always loved the outdoors. A Warsaw High School graduate, she went on to earn a bachelor’s in mathematics from SUNY Fredonia and then a concentration/certification in athletic training from SUNY Brockport
After moving downstate with her husband Keith Jarnot for a few years, the couple decided they wanted to raise their children near their extended family and moved back to Wyoming County in 2000.
“At that time, I was an athletic trainer, working with high school and college athletes and their injuries, which was a lot of nights and weekends. At the same time, the Wyoming County YMCA was being built and they were hiring for that. Looking for a change that fit our family better, I went to work at the YMCA - first as the program director and then as the branch director,” said Patty. “I loved both of those career paths and really felt like I was making an impact with the people and community that I was working in.”
In 2014 the couple decided to purchase and expand Dream Lake Campground in Warsaw.
Patty camped as a child with her parents and when her children were young, she and Keith bought a camper and began camping.
“I was looking for a new challenge and had looked at a few different businesses. We had taken a family vacation to Florida with our camper to see my husband’s sister. She was trying to convince us to move to Florida and said we could run an RV Resort down there. I could manage the day-to-day and Keith could do the maintenance. It was like a light switch going off. I came home and immediately started looking at campgrounds that were for sale. After looking at a few, we decided to purchase Dream Lake Campground. It was close to home (family) and had a lot of potential. My family honestly thought that I had lost my mind, they worried that we could make it work. But I just had faith that it would work out and it really was meant to be,” said Patty.
The couple resides at camp year-round.
“I always joke that my office has the best view, but I really believe that!” Patty said.
Focused full-time on the campground, Patty feels her previous careers have prepared her well for campground ownership.
“I put myself through college working in food service. These three areas have made me understand customer service, staff oversight, growth and development, budgeting, maintenance and most of all, hard work,” said Patty.
Since gaining ownership Patty and Keith have continually focused on improving the existing facilities. The recent boom in the camping industry has been quite motivational for the couple.
One of their larger expansions, which began in the fall of 2022, included the addition of a pond, 46 50-Amp full hook-up sites, a building with two new bathhouses — one replaced an old bathhouse — along with a septic system with a double dump station, a new playground and upgraded Wi-Fi service. Though this was a significant undertaking, Patty believes it was well worth it.
“When we took it over, Dream Lake Campground needed some time, love and repairs. We had to start with the infrastructure. We replaced mechanical equipment, maintenance equipment and cleaned things up. There were many resident Canada Geese and we worked with US Fish & Wildlife to get that under control. The geese would leave feces all over the campground and would cause the bacteria levels in the lake to increase to an unsafe level, causing the lake to be closed down for use by mid-summer. By addressing that our first year, the lake has never been closed down in our tenure. Additionally, we cleaned up the lake to a beautiful body of water that kids and adults love to swim in, float on, fish and spend time around,” said Patty.
She continued, “We quickly discovered, too, that the electricity was insufficient for the number of campers that would come in. On busy, hot weekends, the service breakers would trip because they would have too much demand, so we improved the electrical services to all our sites. We’ve also added kayaks to our offerings, purchased new pedal carts, upgraded/remodeled the camp store, remodeled our older bath house, upgraded many sites, and opened up a kitchen that offers good food for dinner on the weekends. We believe we turned Dream Lake Campground into a little gem in Wyoming County — all our changes have led to increased campers, many of whom return year after year to see us.”
Looking to the future, Dream Lake Campground will also be installing a gate system for added security and adding a GaGa Ball pit along with swing sets.
“I had a great mentor and he instilled in me, ‘You are either green and growing, or ripe and rotting.’ We always look ahead and plan to keep things fresh and want to keep our campers coming back with great experiences,” said Patty.
Though most guests come with some sort of RV/camper, the campground also has guests that come to tent camp. They have two primitive cabins and two campers for rent as well.
“Dream Lake Campground is a family-focused campground. We offer a relaxed environment with activities that entertain kids. Most of our activities are included in the site fees. People come to us to spend the day outside, enjoying the day fishing, swimming, kayaking, etc. Nights are perfect around the campfire making smores and memories. Those who camp with us will see Keith and I around camp, working and/or talking with our guests. We love connecting with everyone and look forward to their return each year,” said Patty.
She continued, “Camping is a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, children, friends, and family. I still remember camping experiences with my parents and my children still talk about camping trips that we took them on. It is also a fantastic way to unplug and slow down the rush of life and enjoy who and what you have.”
For more information, visit dreamlakecampground.com.