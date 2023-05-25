PERRY — A meeting tonight will update residents as the village embarks on its Downtown Revitalization Initiative planning.
The village was awarded $10 million in state DRI funding this February. The money can be used for downtown development and rehabilitation projects.
The village’s Local Planning Committee will meet 6 p.m. tonight in the Masonic Temple on 21 North Main St. to kick off the planning process. The meeting is open to the public and comments will allowed after the work session.
The Local Planning Committee — also known as the LPC — will act as a steering body for the DRI process, while providing directions to the project team, reviewing program materials, and evaluating projects to potentially receive funding.
The $10 million DRI award is a major accomplishment and follows a highly-competitive application process.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application includes most of Main Street, along with portions of Federal, Center and Leicester streets and the Silver Lake Outlet as it exits the village.
Perry was among three villages in the GLOW region to receive funding during the DRI announcement. The villages of Geneseo and Medina are also set to each receive a $4.5 million New York Forward grant.
The City of Batavia also received the top $10 million award in 2017.