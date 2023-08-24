BATAVIA — Six days after an Elba man was charged with DWI he was charged again, this time after crashing his car on Lewiston Road, injuring two passengers, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Lewiston Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a crash with multiple injuries.
Deputies arrived and found a car off the road with two passengers with injuries. The driver, Owen C. Scouten, 22, was determined to be intoxicated, deputies said.
Scouten was charged with DWI, speed not reasonable and prudent, moving from a lane unsafely and open container.
Deputies said Scouten may face more serious charges depending on the severity of the passengers’ injuries.
Scouten also was charged on Aug. 14 when he was stopped for speeding on Route 20 in Alexander,
Deputies stopped him at 7:30 p.m. and charged him with DWI, speeding and moving from a lane unsafely.
He is to appear Aug. 29 in Alexander Town Court and on Sept. 7 in Batavia Town Court to answer the charges.