MURRAY — One person was killed in a two-car crash at Ridge and Monroe-Orleans Countyline roads Saturday afternoon, Orleans County sheriff’s deputies said.
It was the second fatal crash on Ridge Road in Murray in the past two weeks.
The crash happened 5:13 p.m. when a 2017 Cadillac traveling at a high speed south on Monroe-Orleans Countyline Road failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a Hyundai traveling east.
Samuel J. Mattison, 32, of Brockport was driving the Cadillac, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people were taken to local hospitals.
The investigation is continuing but deputies said it’s believed speed was a factor.
On July 18, an Albion man, Kolin McKain, 27, was killed when he went off Ridge Road and hit a tree. His vehicle caught fire and McKain was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.