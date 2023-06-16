BATAVIA — One driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment after a silver SUV and a silver sedan were in an accident at the intersection of Ellicott and Liberty streets Thursday afternoon.
At 12:50 p.m., city police were dispatched to the intersection for a reported crash with unknown injury. Initial reports were that the SUV traveled north on Liberty Street, passed a steady red light at Ellicott Street and was struck by the sedan that was traveling south on Ellicott Street.
Upon review of the street camera at the intersection police determined that the SUV heading north on Liberty Street, had the green light. The sedan traveled through the steady red light at Liberty Street and struck the silver SUV in the intersection. The driver of the SUV, who was not identified, was transported for treatment of injuries. The driver of the sedan, Edwin Perez of Holley, was ticketed for passing a steady red signal.