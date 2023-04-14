Colorado man killed in Thruway crash

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsEastbound traffic slowed down at the scene of the accident at mile marker 396.6 westbound on the Thruway on Thursday.

State Police Friday identified the deceased driver in Thursday’s fatal accident on the Thruway in Pembroke as George B. Rooney IV, 64, of Evergreen, Colo.

Of the two other drivers involved, one was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the other was unhurt.

