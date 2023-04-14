State Police Friday identified the deceased driver in Thursday’s fatal accident on the Thruway in Pembroke as George B. Rooney IV, 64, of Evergreen, Colo.
Of the two other drivers involved, one was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the other was unhurt.
A preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Peterbilt flatbed tractor trailer, driven by Amanda L. Lobur, 31, of Akron, and a 2017 Ford F250, driven by Brandon J. Ortiz, 23, of Scranton, Pa., were both stopped in traffic due to a construction zone ahead.
A 2002 Lexus RX300, driven by Rooney, approached the stopped traffic at an excessive speed and was unable to stop before striking the Ford F250. The impact caused the Ford to strike the tractor trailer and the Lexus to become airborne and overturn multiple times.
Rooney suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending an autopsy. Ortiz was transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Lobur was not injured in the crash.
Troopers on scene were assisted by Troop A BCI, Troop A CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), Troop T CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), and Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance. All lanes reopened by approximately 3:30 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.