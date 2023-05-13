WARSAW — A Buffalo man was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and also with having two babies in the car.
Baby squirrels.
A Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol April 29 when he stopped a car on Route 20A for traffic violations.
The driver, Shazly Mohamed Ramzan Mohamed, 24, appeared to be impaired and a drug recognition expert determined he was high on drugs.
Mohamed was charged with DWI by drugs, DWI by a combination of drugs, consuming cannabis in a car and driving with a suspended registration.
He also was found in possession of two baby squirrels, resulting in a visit from a Department of Environmental Conservation officer.
Mohamed was then charged with taking a small game animal during a closed season and possession of protected wildlife.