Drought ends in Orleans County
BATAVIA — Drought conditions continue to recede in the GLOW region.
Precipitation levels in Orleans County are now normal, with no abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Portions of Genesee and Livingston counties are also now at normal precipitation levels, although most of Wyoming County remains in a moderate drought.
Statistics for individual counties include:
n Genesee — A total of 2.91 percent of Genesee County’s land area is in a moderate drought. The affected area is in Darien. Another 72.55 percent of the county is classified as abnormally dry.
n Livingston — A total of 27.95 percent of Livingston County’s land area is in a moderate drought. The affected area is in the county’s southwestern portion. Most of the remaining county is classified as abnormally dry, with an area near Lima free of any drought conditions.
n Wyoming — A total of 94.82 percent of Wyoming County’s land area is in a moderate drought. The remaining area, near northeastern Covington, is classified as abnormally dry.