BATAVIA — Most of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are now in a moderate drought.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday. It showed drought conditions continuing to spread through Western New York.
That specifically includes the western portions of the three area counties.
In terms of surface area, drought-affected regions now include 69.64 percent of Genesee County; 61.74 percent of Orleans County; and 88.17 percent of Wyoming County.
In the meantime, a small section of Livingston County near the town of Portage — about 1.96 percent of the county’s surface area — is also now in a drought.
Wildfire risks increase under moderate drought conditions, according to the Drought Monitor. Irrigation use increases while hay and grain yields are reduced.
Trees and landscaping are stressed, while honey production declines. Reservoir and lake levels are often reduced, sometimes resulting in voluntary water conservation measures.
Moderate droughts aren’t necessarily rare in Western New York. Most of the GLOW region was in a moderate drought last summer.
The remainder of the region remains classified as abnormally dry.
The storm system that passed through the northeast earlier this week did little to improve the existing dryness, although it slowed any worsening, according to the Drought Monitor.
More rain is expected today, along with a slight chance of showers on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.