BATAVIA — The entire GLOW region has now been classified as “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The Drought Monitor issued its weekly update Thursday. It showed the abnormally dry conditions spread throughout most of New York state.
A portion of the Southern Tier in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Steuben and Chautauqua has also entered a moderate drought.
Crop growth is stunted in abnormally dry conditions. Fire danger is selevated and lawns brown early, while surface water levels decline.
As of last week, only two small portions of Wyoming and Livingston counties had abnormally dry status in the region.
As of Friday the state’s outdoor fire danger rating was listed as low, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.