BATAVIA — Ongoing drought conditions have decreased slightly in the GLOW region.
Although Orleans County remains abnormally dry, it was no longer in a drought as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A total of 65.22 percent of Genesee County remains in a moderate drought, along with 34.94 percent of Livingston County.
The remainder of those counties are likewise abnormally dry.
But the drought conditions remain stubborn in Wyoming County.
The entire county remains in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Monitor. It’s the only county statewide with all of its land area listed as drought-stricken.