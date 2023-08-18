BATAVIA — Moderate drought conditions continue to recede in the GLOW region.
Orleans County and the northern half of Genesee County are now free of any dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The drought has also lessened in Livingston and Wyoming counties.
Data released Thursday includes:
n Genesee County — A total of 51.73 percent of the county’s land area is rated as abnormally dry.
n Livingston County — A total of 12.26 percent of the county near the town of Portage remains in a moderate drought. The remainder of the county is abnormally dry.
n Wyoming County — total of 66.77 percent of the county’s land area remains in a moderate drought. The remainder, encompassing the county’s northern towns, is rates as abnormally dry.