MEDINA — Never before has law enforecement in Orleans County see such a quantity and variety of drugs.
What made it more of a shock was not only the amount of drugs seized but that the investigation had only begun a few weeks before.
“We didn’t even know who the suspect was initially,” District Attorney Joseph Cardone said. “Then we figured it was some low-level dealer. We did not expect this.”
Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force agents and other officers executed search warrants at an apartment in Medina and storage units on Million Dollar Highway, also known as Route 31.
Inside the units and apartment police found a total of 114 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription oxycodone, more than 2,000 disguised xanax bars, more than eight ounces of magic mushrooms and more than 14 pounds of high-grade marijuana.
Police also seized $156,000 in cash, believed to be one of the biggest cash seizures in county history.
Xavier M. Hand, 26, of 510 West Ave., Apartment 5A also was found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm.
Hand has a limited criminal history: He got a DWI in 2021 and a criminal contempt charge in 2016.
When he was 18, he was caught up in a drug investigation that resulted in 17 people being arrested. Hand was charged with selling marijuana.
His arrest last week came as Orleans and other counties are seeing another spike in overdoses.
“The main thing is that we got this off the street,” Cardone said. “This could have hurt or killed a lot of people.”
Some of the fentanyl pills were pure drug, lethal in small amounts, he said.
Hand is certainly not the only person involved, Cardone said.
“He had to get the drugs from somewhere and that’s something we will continue to look at,” he said.
