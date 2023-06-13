ROCHESTER — A total of 48 people have been charged in connection with a major regional drug ring stretching into Orleans County.
The takedown was announced Tuesday by Attorney General Letita James in a Rochester news conference. The two-year investigation involved cocaine, fentanyl, illegal weapons and an attempted murder.
“Our communities are being ravaged by fentanyl, opioids, and other dangerous drugs, and this organized crime group was fueling the fire,” James said. “The dozens of individuals arrested and charged as a result of this investigation were flooding local communities with drugs, and were armed with deadly weapons to support their illegal activities.”
The investigation was centered mostly on Rochester and several Finger Lakes-area counties. It began in Wayne County when three interconnected groups were allegedly found to be selling drugs in Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, and Yates counties.
Investigators focused initially on Michael Danzey, 38, and his brother Terrance Raggs, 45, both of Sodus. They were allegedly distributing cocaine, while Danzey also allegedly tried to murder a person he thought was stealing from him.
The investigation then expanded into two other phases, including a cocaine and fentanyl sales network based in Rochester.
A single block near Avenue D in Rochester was a major trafficking hub which distributed the drugs throughout the region, James said. Large shipments of fentanyl were allegedly secured from California.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, with a total value of more than $9 million, James said. Investigators also seized 19 firearms, including assault-style weapons and ghost guns, along with more than $440,000 in cash.
The 48 people charged range from 25 to 66 years old. Most are from Rochester and various Wayne County villages.
They’re facing a variety of felony counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with conspiracy.
Danzey is also charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Raggs is charged with hindering prosecution.
The investigation involved hundreds of hours of covert surveillance and wiretaps. Multiple police agencies from at the village, city, state and federal levels participated in New York, along with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the United States Postal Inspector’s Office.
The investigation also included the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and California Sheriff’s Office.