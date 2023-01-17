WARSAW — A Batavia man was sentenced to his fourth state prison term Thursday in Wyoming County Court, this time for dealing drugs in Attica.
Louis M. Coleman, 50, was sentenced to a two-year term with three years of post release supervision, Judge Michael Mohun ordered.
Coleman had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, with intent to sell.
Coleman sold methamphetamine to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent.
Coleman has an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests and still has a felony drug case pending in Livingston County.
He was stopped for traffic violations in January 2021 and tests later revealed he possessed cocaine and meth. He was arrested on felony warrants in August.
Coleman has served three state prison terms: two for burglaries in 1992 and again in 1994 in Monroe County, along with a third term for dealing drugs in Livingston in 2009.
n Christopher M. McCardle, 33, of Putnam, Conn., was sentenced to five years probation for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
McCardle was arrested in July after a traffic stop in Orangeville revealed he had numerous drugs and paraphernalia in his car, including cocaine, LSD, magic mushrooms, marijuana and pharmacy drugs, along with scales and vacuum-sealing equipment.
n Shyheim W. Sledge, 25, of Lima waived indictment on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing and pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and attempted assault.
He is to be sentenced April 13.
n Brian A. Erbach, 39, of Silver Springs pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a domestic violence incident. He is to be sentenced May 11.
n Keith A. Orsak, 41, of Lyndonville was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for driving while impaired by drugs. He also received 364 days in jail for bail jumping.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.