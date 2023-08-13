DSP Jazz Trio has been entertaining area audiences for a decade and will continue to do so this week in Medina and Batavia.
“We’ve known each other most of our lives and played together in different groups. This particular group has been together 10 years,” trumpet and flugelhorn player Derek Reiss said of himself and his bandmates, Skip Taylor (electronic drum set) and Peter Mark (vocalist and trombone player).
As it does once during the third week of each month, DSP is set to play from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bent’s Opera House in Medina and 5-8 p.m. Thursday at TF Browns in Batavia.
Reiss said DSP started playing at TF Brown’s 10 years ago. Years ago, Taylor and Reiss were playing together when they added Mark because he was a vocalist and trombone player. Reiss said he and Mark were in the Batavia High School music program together.
“We played in groups that Lyle set up too, everything from concert bands to firemen’s marching bands,” Reiss said, referring to Peter Mark’s father, Batavia High School Musicians of Note member Lyle Mark. “All three of us had been involved in that in our early lives.”
Like the late Lyle Mark, Reiss is a Musicians of Note, having been inducted in 2019.
“We’ve done a few summer outside places this year. We played the Cowlesville gazebo,” Reiss said. “We played at the Astor restaurant (Astor on Main) in Rochester, which is the Hyatt Regency’s restaurant. We played in Grand Island.” “What we mainly do is Jazz standards and songs from The Great American Songbook ... those types of songs,” Reiss said. “Jazz standards would be the music of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Charlie Parker. The style would be swing music and bebop.”
How long will the three of them continue to play as the DSP Jazz Trio?
“As long as our old bodies can get there and get set up — I’m the baby of the group at 70,” Reiss said, laughing.