Eastside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Celebrating 50 years
WARSAW — For the last five decades, Eastside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has provided personalized care for patients in need of nursing assistance and senior care services. Specializing in long-term care, rehabilitation, recovery and respite care, Eastside Nursing prides itself on providing comfort care for its patients and your loved ones.
East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has welcomed, nurtured and cared for members of the community providing services including geriatric and rehabilitation for 50 years. The facility first opened its doors in 1973 to owners and operators Jim and Sophie Hayes.
“Mrs. Hayes took great pride in her facility and was known for running a ‘tight ship,’” said Admissions Director Dawn Ebner.
According to Ebner, in the late 1980s, John Bartholomew Sr. bought East Side Nursing, which was part of a group of nursing homes he owned. It remained under Bartholomew Sr.’s ownership until it was recently purchased by new Owner Josh Brown.
Brown has invested funds in updating laundry services, the heating and cooling units, dietary appliances and a new driveway.
East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is known as a family-friendly, cozy atmosphere for patients to thrive in. The facility specializes in long-term residential care, short term care, subacute rehabilitation, respite care, hospice and comfort care.
“Many lifelong and lasting relationships have been forged within these walls. We, the staff, pride ourselves on getting to know our residents, their families and their stories. We become their family and they become part of ours,” said Ebner. “The successful longevity is greatly attributed to the fact that our core staff here is comprised of individuals who have worked here anywhere from 12 months to over 40 years. Numerous employees have had their own family members reside here within our walls either as long-term care or as rehab residents...this is the kind of confidence we share in each other, the care and TLC we give and the services we provide.”
The facility thrives as a unit with the help of each department, including therapy, activities, dietary, housekeeping, laundry, maintenance and nursing. Each department adds to the longevity of the establishment.
“Our therapy department provides patient centered therapists who provide based sub-acute and long-term therapeutic interventions and deliver excellent patient care to maximize function and mitigate disability and help improve our resident’s quality of life,” Ebner said. “The therapy department is the place to be most days and our residents flock to it. Whether it’s playing Wii Sports, working out and doing strength training exercises to music, wheeling through an obstacle course or learning to walk again...there are always lots of smiles, tons of laughter and behind it all, a team of very caring and encouraging professionals.”
In addition to excellent therapists, the facility offers one-on-one visits outside when nice weather is upon us. Residents start their day with music to help them get up and start moving. Popular songs played by the activities department are “Let’s Dance” and “Move to the Music.”
“It gets the blood flowing and puts a song in their hearts to start the day off on a positive note,” Ebner said.
As the backbone of the establishment, the dietary, housekeeping and laundry departments keep each day flowing smoothly with food, clothing and a clean environment while the maintenance department takes care of all the facility’s needs.
Ebner noted, last but not least is the nursing department.
“It takes a very special kind of person to do what these people do. It is not easy. It can be thankless and brutal, so many highs and lows all in a single day. Our nursing staff show up and commit to providing the kind of care they would expect for their own family members. They should know ‘their’ residents. They know ‘their’ families. They are goodwill ambassadors, care givers, shoulders to lean on and shoulders to cry on. Caring, healing hearts, professional helping hands...that’s what sets them apart,” she said.
As East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center prepares to celebrate 50 years next month, they want to thank Wyoming County residents and surrounding communities for their support throughout the years.
“First and foremost, for their trust in us to provide their loved ones with the quality of care they deserve and are entitled to. Second, for being such great neighbors. When the world stopped, you were there for us – sending flowers, food, desserts, cards, words of encouragement, etc. to keep us going. Whatever you could think of to let us know we were not alone,” said Ebner. “We’ve laughed together, danced together and yes, many times even cried together. So many memories and lasting friendships have been built on this sturdy foundation between our community and out little home on the hill known as East Side...we can’t wait to see what the next 50 years brings!”
The facility plans to celebrate 50 years with the community this summer from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at 62 Prospect St., Warsaw with food, drinks, games, music and giveaways. The community is encouraged to attend.
For more information about East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or services offered, call (585) 558-4790. Ebner noted, if you’re hospitalized you can request East Side through the social worker.