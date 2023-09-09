BATAVIA — The old Eaton Corp. site cleanup involves a 28-acre Brownfield Cleanup program, following a long history of industrial uses, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says.
Remedial investigations have been conducted both at 34-40 Clinton St. and off-site, said DEC spokesperson Andrea Pedrick.
“Volatile organic compounds (VOC), sometimes referred to as solvents, were found at varying levels in the soils, soil vapor and groundwater at the site. The main VOC is TCE (Trichloroethene). In addition, many of TCE’s degradation products have been found.”
Starting in 1920 the site was used for railroad car repair and construction, machining, and later heavy equipment manufacturing until the mid-’90s.
“The site is currently owned and operated by Willow Group, LTD. The current cleanup activities are being performed by CNH Industrial Baumaschinen GmbH with oversight from Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH),” she said. “Groundwater off-site is being monitored and will continue to be monitored as remedial progress continues. Offsite soil vapor concerns, referred to as soil vapor intrusion, have been addressed where identified by the installation of sub slab depressurization systems.”
“Drinking water in this area is supplied by the municipality and has not been affected by site contamination,” Pedrick said.
The public has until Sept. 22 to submit comments on a plan to clean up the former industrial site, the DEC says.
Basket Place LLC of Rochester proposes to remediate the soil and groundwater at the site.
The cleanup will include:
n Creating contaminated soil and groundwater through soil mixing with injection of in-situ (i.e., in place) chemical reduction;
n Bioremediation injection into the groundwater as a barrier to treat and prevent further off-site migration of groundwater contamination;
n Collecting and analyzing post-remedial soil and groundwater samples to evaluate the effectiveness of the remedy;
n Importing or reuse of clean material that meets the established soil cleanup objectives for use as a cover system;
n Placement of a cover system, including a demarcation layer over areas of spot excavations to address contamination remaining above commercial use soil cleanup objectives;
nRestoring the site cover where it is compromised, or placement of a 1-foot clean soil cover.
Comments must be submitted to Courtney M. Scoles at DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 E Avon-Lima Rd., Avon, NY 14414.