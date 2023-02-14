Medina leaders don’t have a full list of ideas on how to use about $4.5 million in NY Forward funds to help the village. However, it will be open to suggestions.
“We came up with several different possibilities. We have to get with New York state. They will assign someone to come in and help with the whole process,” Medina Mayor Mike Sidari told The Daily News Monday. “From this initial meeting with the state, I believe the process would be to get a committee together and have public information sessions for the residents and business owners to get their opinions on how the money should be spent. Then we would go from there and come up with projects.”
Sidari said he doesn’t have a date for a public information session, but added, “We’ll be having a meeting with the Department of State in a couple of weeks and making plans going forward. “I just had a very brief conversation with the Department of State before we left the event.”
The $4.5 million is guaranteed, the mayor noted.
Regarding ideas the village currently has, Sidari said, “We want to set some money aside for downtown business owners to work on their facades and also hopefully have money set aside for parking lot and municipal parking improvements. One of the governor’s bigger initiatives is to create more living areas. We have a lot of second and third floors that are unoccupied at this time. Perhaps there could be some housing to go into the second and third floors of our downtown buildings.”
“In a further statement, the mayor said, “The village of Medina firmly believes that projects founded through NY Forward will be a vital step in the continuing rise of our village as a regional economic and tourism destination.
“This is a transformative moment for Medina with NY Forward projects, advancing opportunity for entrepreneurs, job creation, generation of tax revenue and ultimately attracting more young families and tourists,” he said.
Hochul said building on the momentum of the state’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “plan-then-act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the state’s ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
“NY Forward is a key part of our economic strategy to grow businesses and local economies, and create thriving communities,” Hochul said. “These investments will help Geneseo and Medina reinvigorate their downtowns by creating jobs, boosting economies, and improving quality of life. My administration is committed to making strategic investments to help strengthen downtowns for the next generation of New Yorkers.”
