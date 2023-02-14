Medina leaders don’t have a full list of ideas on how to use about $4.5 million in NY Forward funds to help the village. However, it will be open to suggestions.

“We came up with several different possibilities. We have to get with New York state. They will assign someone to come in and help with the whole process,” Medina Mayor Mike Sidari told The Daily News Monday. “From this initial meeting with the state, I believe the process would be to get a committee together and have public information sessions for the residents and business owners to get their opinions on how the money should be spent. Then we would go from there and come up with projects.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1