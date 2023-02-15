Edgewood Farms, 5064 Wilson Rd, Groveland Station, was named Friday as the 2023 Farm of the Year by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce and Livingston County Farm Bureau.
Representatives from the two organizations made a surprise visit to the farm to present balloons, bouquets and congratulate the farm owners on the selection. A formal presentation will be made next month during Livingston County’s annual Farmer-Neighbor Event.
The Phelps family has been in Groveland Station at Edgewood Farms since the 1870s. Current owner Craig Phelps’ great-great-grandfather owned a piece of land just north of the current farm and the farmstead grew from there.
Craig’s father took over the farm from his great-grandfather, since his grandmother was a school teacher who never actively farmed.
“We’ve kind of carried it on from there,” said Craig.
Craig’s grandmother commissioned a painting in 1977 of the farm and although the farm has grown through the years, Craig said that its great being able to keep the farm alive.
“It’s great. It’s fun working with family and it’s nice to be able to carry on a tradition,” said Craig. “We’ve changed things a little – it does look a little different,” he said with a laugh.
The Phelps primarily farms crops at Edgewood farm. The crops include onions and other vegetables such as soybeans and corn. They also feed around 100 cattle.
There are parts of the farm that the Phelps lease out, often working with other local businesses across the state, bringing dried beans to Genesee Valley Bean company, Callan Farms in Caledonia and even sending corn and wheat to Black Button Distillery in Rochester.
“There’s a lot of press about less farms and you’ll read that there’s no young farmers, which is not true, here, thankfully. But I look at it like - yes, there are less farms because, like it or not, that’s the reality of just efficiencies of scale. You can’t afford to own the equipment to farm 100 acres. I don’t think efficiently. But I look at it like we support a whole bunch of families, with all of our employees. People here, we’re supporting all those families. It’s still a family farm and there’s now just a bunch of other families involved,” said Craig.
Craig said that it’s great to stay involved in the community and to be able to serve so many people.
“Well, we feel fortunate. Hopefully we’ve done a few things right but don’t think you ever want it to get easy or get too confident that we’ve got this figured out because it does keep changing and we got to keep working on it,” said Craig.
Edgewood Farms will be recognized and the agriculture industry celebrated at the annual Farmer-Neighbor Event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Genesee River Reception Center in Mount Morris.
This is the 26th year of the event, which is organized by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Livingston County Farm Bureau. The event is a chance to celebrate and recognize the importance of agriculture in Livingston County and its affect on local communities, while bringing together farmers and neighbors as a means to foster a better understanding of the vital role played locally by agriculture.
The Farm of the Year recipient is considered based on its level of community activity, having a proactive stance toward agriculture, land stewardship, good business practices and integrity, and being an advocate for agribusiness in Livingston County.
The event typically includes a meal, and updates from the Livingston County Farm Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and state and local officials.
For ticket information, contact the Chamber at (585) 243-2222.
