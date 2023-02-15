Farm of the Year

Margret Lee/Livingston County NewsCraig Phelps, left, and his son, Clay Phelps, right, accept balloons and a bouquet after learning they have been named the Livingston County Farm of the Year for 2023 by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Livingston County Farm Bureau.

Edgewood Farms, 5064 Wilson Rd, Groveland Station, was named Friday as the 2023 Farm of the Year by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce and Livingston County Farm Bureau.

Representatives from the two organizations made a surprise visit to the farm to present balloons, bouquets and congratulate the farm owners on the selection. A formal presentation will be made next month during Livingston County’s annual Farmer-Neighbor Event.

