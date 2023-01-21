Destin Danser stands with the current Le Roy ambulance. The service is seeking to replace it with a Ford or Chevrolet chassis.

LE ROY — As Le Roy Ambulance continues to fundraise for a new ambulance, new details on the design and cost have been announced.

Destin Danser, deputy chief of operations — paramedic, said the new ambulance will be a type III design, which means that it will be a box on a van chassis. The chassis will either be a Ford E Series or Chevrolet G Series, depending on availability/price at the time Le Roy Ambulance places the order.

