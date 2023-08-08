ELBA — An Elba man found not guilty of sexually assaulting two children in 2012 was ordered to pay them $3 million each after a civil trial verdict was issued in Supreme Court in Erie County last week.
Judge Mark Grisanti found Erik P. Roth, 53, liable for $2 million in compensatory and $1 million in punitive damages.
“Based on the testimony and record before the Court, the Plaintiffs are found to be credible and the testimony with Exhibits show that the Plaintiffs experienced sexual assault at the hands of Defendant for a period of two to three years,” Grisanti wrote in his decision Friday. “The Court finds the Defendant liable. The testimony by the expert and the Exhibits show extensive harm not only individually, but together as to their relationship for most of their lives.”
The victims, now adult women, filed the lawsuit under the Child Victims Act in 2020. They were between 3 and 6 years old when they were assaulted by Roth during 2003-2006, according to the suit.
A three-day trial was conducted in May.
Roth was indicted in July 2010 in Genesee County Court and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
The alleged abuse happened in Elba.
Roth took the case to trial. He opted for a bench trial in front of Judge Sara Farkas of Niagara County.
She found him not guilty of all charges.
The Child Victims Act, which waived any statute of limitations on sex cases, allowed the women to file in civil court.
Some of the evidence presented was drawings done by the women when they were girls, along with testimony from therapists.
Grisanti called the testimony and evidence as “highly credible.”