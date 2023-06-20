BATAVIA — The Elba FFA members who appeared before the county Legislature in support of Dairy Month include a couple of seniors who will graduate this Friday evening.
Amelia Brewer, 18, in the Elba Central Class of 2023, lives on her family’s dairy farm, Post Dairy Farms, LLC in Elba. The farm is run by her uncle, Jeff Post; her grandfather, Dan Post; and great-uncle, John Post.
Brewer will attend Cornell University to study animal science and agribusiness management. Agriculture’s always been part of her life.
“Just growing up on it and seeing how the family operates and just growing in love with the industry, finding different ways where I can advocate for the industry — I also have a lot of show cows, so I do a lot of showing as well,” she told The Daily News after the FFA members left the June 14 meeting. “It all kind of just fell into place for me and it’s what I love to do. I definitely see myself pursuing agriculture in the future — either working on a farm or doing a lot of social media and marketing.”
Ian Keberle, president of the Elba FFA this year, will also walk across the stage on Friday. His sister, Addison, will be FFA secretary in 2023-24.
“Our father manages Oakfield Corners Dairy and we both work there,” Ian Keberle, 18, said. He has worked at the Batavia farm for about eight years and Addison for about two.
As to what got them interested in agriculture, Addison Keberle, 15, said, “I started when Ian started. I thought it seemed interesting and I wanted to try it out and I want to try it out for myself. Once I started, I realized I really loved it.”
Ian Keberle said their father, Keith Keberle, grew up on a dairy farm and their grandfather, Bill Keberle, owned a dairy farm.
“It’s just always been part of my life. I fell in love with it at a young age. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
Ian said he plans to go to SUNY Cobleskill, where he will pursue a dual major in agricultural business management. Addison Keberle is finishing her freshman year at Elba.
Ian Keberle said his goal is to work on a dairy farm, either in this area or elsewhere.
“I love the area. I love how much the government is doing to promote dairy as we see here today,” he said. “The whole community is super-supportive of dairy and I just see it growing more supportive in the future.”
Maggie Winspear lives on a farm with her parents, Brad and Kathy Winspear, and also works at Oakfield Farms, will be FFA president in 2023-24.
“I was also given the opportunity about three years ago, to go and work with the show heifers and show cattle at Oakfield Corners,” she said. “I have worked my way into the farm and I help out a lot there.”
Winspear, who is finishing her junior year at Elba, said she plans to go on to college and become an agriculture teacher.
“I’m thinking about either Cornell or SUNY Cobleskill,” she said.
All four are involved with Genesee County 4-H and the New York State Holstein Association.
Brewer and Winspear were up at the podium for the proclamation during the Legislature meeting.
“Both of us come from a dairy background and are very proud of it. If you see us at the fair or show cows, we are most likely informing the public about the dairy industry or proudly representing it,” Brewer said. “We would like to recognize our farmers and thank them for providing a healthy and safe food source for all 365 days of the year, no matter what.”
Brewer said that on June 6, FFA members attended the Muckdogs game. Winspear brought a calf and Ian Keberle drove his tractor onto the field. The chapter held a Mini-Ag Day at for Elba Central School District kindergarteners. The kids made butter and the FFA members showed them animals at the school and brought a tractor to the school as well.
“On a larger scale of advocating for agriculture, online tours and events are held to inform the public about agriculture. Now, more than ever, ag influencers are taking to social media to share their love for the industry and inform people about where their food comes from.”
Brewer said she and Winspear are very passionate about informing people about these topics.
“We are also thankful for the thriving industry that makes up Genesee County,” she said. “Make sure that you get your extra serving of dairy and enjoy that bowl of ice cream on that hot summer day.”
Natasha Sutherland of Stein Farms in Le Roy attended the meeting representing the county Farm Bureau, Dairy Farmers of America and herself as a dairy farmer. She thanked the Legislature for supporting the farmers.
“I appreciate all of your choices and legislative motions and letters you sent to help support agriculture in the last 12 months and I would ask you to keep fighting with us,” she said. “There are so many legislative, litigious actions against agriculture in the state of New York which make it harder and harder for us to continue doing what we love.”
On the other hand, Great Lakes Cheese in Franklinville will double its production, Sutherland said. On its website, Great Lakes Cheese says it is building a new, state-of-the art facility in Franklinville that will be roughly 486,000 square feet and will replace the existing facility in Cuba, N.Y.
Sutherland reminded legislators of the announcement in May that The Coca-Cola Company has selected a site off Tebor Road in the town of Webster for a 745,000 square-foot Fairlife facility. The $650 million investment will create an estimated 250 jobs. Fairlife products use an ultra-filtered milk process to remove the lactose and much of the sugar in milk. The resulting products keep more of their protein and calcium.
“Fairlife is coming to New York. Fairlife is going to mean increased milk prices for every single dairy farmer in this entire state, let alone Pennsylvania, let alone Ohio,” Sutherland said.”We are going to become this little milk sponge here in New York state. It is an exciting time to be in dairy and thank you for your support of our industry.”