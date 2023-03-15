Elections set in three Genesee County villages

Village elections are coming up next Tuesday in three places, but there are no contested races.

In Bergen, there will be a special election for trustee for a one-year term to fill the remaining term of a vacant position. When Mayor Joseph Chimino was elected last year, George Sardou was appointed to fill his trustee seat. Sardou is not running this year to serve the final year. Todd Cargill, R, is running. Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Hall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1