Elections set in three Genesee County villages

Village elections are coming up next Tuesday in three places, but there are no contested races.
In Bergen, there will be a special election for trustee for a one-year term to fill the remaining term of a vacant position. When Mayor Joseph Chimino was elected last year, George Sardou was appointed to fill his trustee seat. Sardou is not running this year to serve the final year. Todd Cargill, R, is running. Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Hall.
In Corfu, there are three offices up for election. Mayor Thomas Sargent, R, D, is running for re-election to a two-year term. There are two trustee positions open for two-year terms. Michael Doktor, R, D, is running for one seat and Gabrielle Krzemien, R, D, for the other one.
Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. at the Pembroke Community Center, 116 E. Main St., Corfu.
In Elba, two trustee seats are up for election for two year terms. Incumbent Loren Pflaumer, R, is running again. Denis Rohan, R, is running for the seat currently held by Nathan Buczek, who is not running. Buczek‘s term is up and he’s not running again.
Voting will be in the Elba Fire Department, 4 S. Main St.
In Le Roy and Oakfield, there are no elections this year.
