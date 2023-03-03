BATAVIA — Eli Fish Brewing Co.’s celebration today and Saturday will be a five-year travel through time, in a way.
The event at the pub, 109 Main St., will be from 11 a.m. today to about 2 a.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. Saturday until about 2 a.m. Sunday, co-owner Matt Gray says.
For the celebration, to which the public is invited, Eli Fish will release nine beers and offer original cocktails and throwback food items. From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Batavia acoustic entertainer Josh Hawkins will play live music.
Gray said for the celebration, the pub will bring back some of its most popular beers from the first five years. The beers are brewed by Eli Fish’s Adam Burnett and Dan Hamm-Johnson. In the kitchen, Head Chef Sam Hilburger will make dinner specials from the original menu on both nights.
“For us, it’s a milestone event, something that should be celebrated,” Gray said. “We chose to do it as a look back because Eli Fish is constantly evolving. How we started in 2018, most things are different five years later — the beers we serve, the food we serve, we’ve redesigned our taproom three different times in just five years. I know we’re looking forward to the next five years.”
Gray, who co-owns Eli Fish with Jon Mager and Matthew Boyd, said the pub generally does something every year for its anniversary, but five years is a major milestone for Eli Fish.
“We always knew we’d be here in five years. I remember when we first opened up, everyone that came in, we had a lot of people say how beautiful it was, how they enjoyed being here and then they wished us well and that they hoped we would still be around in a year, which we thought was funny,” he said. “I think you get that with every new business.”
As much as this celebration will be a look back, when it’s over, Eli Fish is looking forward, Gray said.
“We do an annual shutdown for maintenance and projects. This year, we’re doing it from March 19-23,” he said. “We’re adding an outdoor patio in Jackson Square. We’re redesigning the rear of the taproom to be more large-party friendly, so that we can comfortably host large gatherings, large parties.”
Eli Fish will quadruple the size of its coolers in the basement brewing area, Gray says.
“We’ve outgrown our brewing space. We are remodeling our takeout pickup area at the entrance, for guest pickup of both food and beer,” he said.
