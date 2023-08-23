BATAVIA — The Ellicott Station project has defaulted on financial arrangements it entered with the Genesee County Economic Development Center.
The project’s developer, Savarino Companies, LLC, announced Tuesday it was going out of business. That’s left the project in limbo as the City of Batavia and GCEDC work to determine a path forward.
“The Ellicott Station project was notified in July that it is in default of its GCEDC financial agreements and is currently in a cure period to meet the goals of a workforce housing project,” said President and CEO Steve Hyde of the GCEDC in a statement issued Wednesday morning.
“In light of the news yesterday, the project being in default to our financial agreements enables the GCEDC to have a greater role in ensuring a positive solution as we work with all parties involved,” he continued. “We continue to work with the City of Batavia towards this goal.”
Ellicott Station is perhaps the most visible of city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects. Its cost was estimated at about $24 million and it was expected to create about 60 jobs.
Area officials also expected the project would create market-rate housing for the region’s workforce — which resulted in tensions when it was discovered in February that the Savarino Company was instead an affordable housing project.
The GCEDC at its June 29 meeting found the Ellicott Station project was in default for failing to provide sufficient information as to the results of its housing lottery, such as where the winners were from, and what percentage were employed.
“Despite numerous efforts, there has only been partial information received back from the developer,” according to GCEDC meeting minutes dated Aug. 3. “On July 13th a demand letter was issued to provide the information requested to assess if the project meets the requirements of Workforce Housing.
“The developer provided the response on July 31st. After careful analysis, it has been determined that they remain in default for performance reasons,” the minutes read. “There is an insufficient number of lottery winners that meet the GCEDC definition of workforce housing, which is aligned with the industry definition as well.”
Savarino Companies is currently in a “cure period” to fix the situation. A request by the company for an increase in sales tax exemption was tabled.
The City of Batavia will be meeting with regional and state partners to seek assistance to move the Ellicott Station Project forward, City Manager Rachael Tableski said Tuesday in a separate statement. As more details become available, city officials will update the community.
Savarino Companies sustained more than $3.3 million in losses after a dispute with the state over a project at Alfred State College, The company cited the dispute and other factors in the decision to shut down.
The firm said Tuesday in a statement on its website that it’s working with its clients and in some cases its surety to complete work on active projects and, where needed, is making arrangements with replacement contractors for upcoming work the company was slated to perform.
Savarino Companies LLC. had not responded to requests for comment as of press time Wednesday evening. An emailed request for comment was returned as undeliverable.