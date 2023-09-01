The Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) the East Pembroke Fire District proposed for volunteer firefighters, which was defeated in a public vote this week, is a program a consultant hired by Genesee County recommended in a report on the future of the fire service.
New York state sets the rules for LOSAP, as it is program for the volunteer fire service, said county Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger.
“LOSAP was one of the 95 recommendations the consult published in their report that addressed the future of the fire/ems system in Genesee County,” Yaeger told The Daily News Thursday, referring to a report by Municipal Resources, Inc. of Plymouth, N.H. “The volunteer fire service is struggling to find and maintain adequate staffing. In some areas of the county, the situation is dire, this trend needs to move in a positive direct and the LOSAP programs are part of that solution.”
The Tuesday night vote result was 152-117 against the proposed LOSAP benefit services award plan.
“I am very disappointed that the program was voted down, I hope the district can work with their community to address any misinformation that exists,” Yaeger said.
East Pembroke Fire District Chairman James Gayton said the district will discuss what it will do next during its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the fire hall on Barrett Drive. The district proposal stated, in part, that an annual contribution made on behalf of each participant credited with a year of fire service would be $20 per month of service. The firefighters would each have to earn 50 points each year to be able to accrue compensation for that year. The maximum monthly entitlement benefit of $400. Benefits would have been accruable per year of active service, limited to 20 years.
According to Firefly Admin Inc., established by LOSAP expert Tony Hill, the following can sponsor a LOSAP in New York state: a fire district on behalf of the volunteer fire company/department serving the district, a village on behalf of the village-operated volunteer fire department, a city on behalf of the city-operated volunteer fire department, a town of behalf of a fire department/company that contracts with the town to provide fire protection services for a fire protection district in the town.
All active volunteer firefighters are eligible to participate. In general, ladies’ auxiliary members, social-only members, or life-only members are not eligible to participate. A volunteer must earn 50 points under the point system. A sponsor cannot change the 50-point requirement, nor can a volunteer earn a larger benefit for earning more than 50 points. All a volunteer must do is earn 50 points during a calendar year.