PERRY — Emma McLaughlin was once an introvert, afraid of even the covers on “Goosebumps” books. But she longed to be brave, devoid of fear.
“I’m a performer, through and through. I live for the stage and I’m certain that I’m meant to serve others through the arts,” the Class of 2023 valedictorian told her fellow seniors at Thursday night’s graduation ceremony in the auditorium, where 60 other students waited to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. “But, with immense passion comes immense fear.”
As an example, McLaughlin said she remembers shaking and crying after every performance for years.
“But, even through this year, I kept performing,” she said. “I willing put myself into situations where I knew I would be singing. It would have been much easier to play it safe, to hide away in the back of a chorale ensemble and never sing a solo. But, even though my fear was stifling, my passion was stronger. I slowly ebbed at my great fear, forcing it to concede.”
“My advice to you, my peers, the Class of 2023, would be to face fear head-on,” she said. “The end result is astounding. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.”
McLauglin’s speech was just part of the ceremony that brought the graduates, their families and friends together for a crucial touchstone in life. They had gathered beforehand, remarking among themselves about the previous 12 years and what their futures might bring, as they pursue any number of options — college, jobs, military service and families of their own.
When it was his turn at the podium, salutatorian Adrian Yang addressed the Class of 2023 and the faculty and staff, but also “relieved parents and bored siblings” to laughter from the audience.
“Cherish the authentic camaraderies with your friends and embrace the fun times with exceptional teachers,” he said.
The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, from pressing environmental issues to rising social activism, Yang reminded those sitting to his right on the stage.
“These challenges are exactly what keep us motivated ... We do these things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. Our accomplishments mean so much precisely because of all the struggles and the setbacks we have faced.”
In joining Perry, he said, he was welcomed into a community of compassionate individuals who constantly inspire each other with their imagination, condition and dedication.
For Principal Rebecca Belkota, seeing the class about to graduate brought on some memories.
“I had the pleasure of teaching many of you when you were in third grade,” Belkota remembered at the podium Thursday night. “You were the very last class I ever taught and I really cherish those memories. I’ve enjoyed watching you grow into the young adults that you are today.”
She asked the class not to take time, or people, for granted.
“Thank those who have had influence on you, from the small children we saw on the slide show to the strong, young adults that sit on the stage,” Belkota said. “You’ve achieved much, with the support, guidance and love of the people around you. I hope that as you sit here tonight, you feel accomplished, that you are proud of yourself.”
The ceremony was followed by the annual class parade throughout Perry. The tradition began in June 2020.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to shift our commencement ceremony outside at the Charcoal Corral Twin Drive-in (Silver Lake),” said district spokeswoman Megan Winter. “We wanted our seniors to feel extra special because they had experienced so much change in the last several months of their senior year due to the pandemic. We also wanted our community to have the opportunity to congratulate our seniors. The parade was so popular that we’ve continued it since. The parade includes our seniors and families in vehicles that are normally decorated with paint, balloons and congratulatory messages.”
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman and Kori Sciandra.)