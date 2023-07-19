BATAVIA — Lack of progress on the City Centre Mall entryways is apparently stirring some public frustration.
Someone taped a photo and wrote a message on the wall in one of the City Centre Mall entryways, noting the new entrances expected this spring aren’t done yet.
“TIME FOR A NEW ONE!” part of the message reads.
Assistant City Manager Erik Fix said project leaders are working on the bid package for the project, budgeted at over $1 million.
“When the original design was completed, we completed a mockup bid to get a ballpark idea of costs,” Fix said recently. “Those costs came back 2.5 times more than we had in the original budget.
“The engineers went back to the drawing board and scaled down the design and amenities to bring the project closer to budget,” he continued. “The engineers also conducted a soil test and found that we need a significant amount of excavating and reinforcement to rebuild the entryways once the silos were demolished.”
The final draft of the bid package is being completed now and the city hopes to bid by this fall, he said.
“The mall entrances are slated for replacement,” he said. “This is one of the projects identified with the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) funding. We are currently in final design stages with the architects ... It will include demolition of all four current entrances (silos) and replacement of three with new entrances.
One new entrance would be by the former Sunny’s Restaurant, another on Main Street by The Insurance Center and one by Le Beau Salon.
“The fourth, on Main, will be fitted with a main door and windows for potential rehab at a later date and time,” Fix said. “The budget is approximately $1.2 million including design and engineering. True costs will be determined after we receive the bids back.”