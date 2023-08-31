CALEDONIA — A meeting on a proposed $14.1 million remedy at the site of a train derailment and Superfund cleanup proposal drew a small handful of area residents. The one resident who spoke up Tuesday shared concerns that taxpayers would be given the bill for the cleanup.
Representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) met with the community at Caledonia-Mumford High School to gather public comment on a cleanup plan for 8319 Gulf Rd., close to the site of the Dec. 6, 1970 Lehigh Valley Railroad train derailment. The derailment left a 4-mile long plume of trichloroethylene, or TCE, an organic compound that poses significant health risks to people. The spill zone covered about 10 acres. Remediation work that had begun at the Gulf Road site during the summer of 2015 was stopped in July 2017 after that effort was deemed ineffective. In 2003, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) built a water line extension to provide drinking water to about 70 affected homes.
The soil mitigation plan chosen is excavation and disposal using commercial land-use based PRG with internal controls would cost $3,202,000. For surface water, the EPA favors in-situ treatment of contaminated groundwater before discharge/daylighting it to surface water, with a streambed cover, internal controls and monitoring. The total cost for that would be $7,306,000. For bedrock contamination, the EPA also prefers monitoring groundwater and using internal controls at a cost of $137,250. For treatment of groundwater, the proposal is to monitor the TI zone at a cost of $2,778,000. The proposal is also monitoring and maintenance of soil vapor at a cost of $660,000. The total cost is $14,083,250.
There were 18 people in attendance, including EPA staff, when the meeting started. The only resident who spoke was Bill Mowry of Le Roy.
“My personal opinion, this has been going on since 1970. I don’t know of anybody who has been deathly stricken ill with anything from this spill,” he said. “We have a well that is in this aquifer that is affected by this. We’ve had the water tested and there’s no sign of TCE in the water. I think this is an absolute waste of ... taxpayers’ money.”
Mowry said he can’t believe people would go to this extent to remediate something that’s been there for 53 years.
“I’d hate to think of how many millions of dollars they’ve already spent trying to remedy this and apparently have gotten nowhere,” he said.
Regarding proposed excavation and removal of contaminated soil, the Le Roy resident asked, “Aren’t you just moving it to another site? If it’s contaminated, it’s going to stay contaminated and pose risk to wherever you’re moving this.”
EPA Region 2 Office of Regional Counsel attorney Marla Wieder said she was glad there are no exposures to contamination where Mowry lives, which is important.
Wieder said a pretty extensive study was done on the vapor issue.
“Some people who were living above the plume, now it’s about 4 miles and about a mile-and-a-half wide. It’s a pretty good-sized plume,” she said. “We have to make sure those people weren’t breathing in the TCE that vaporized and unfortunately was in their homes. That’s why we do have the series of these mitigation systems.”
EPA Region 2 Life Scientist Ula Kinahan spoke about the excavation of soil, saying the soil would go to a site that has the proper permits and has what it needs to store that waste.
“It is taking it from here and moving it somewhere else, but it’s to a safer place where it won’t be leaking into the ground for exposure ...” Kinahan said.
Mowry also asked how the proposal would stop the vapor when soil is being moved.
Region 2 Remedial Project Manager Maria Jon said the contaminated soil would be taken to a treatment and disposal facility to be treated before being placed in a landfill.
“There are commercial facilities out there that can manage the soil, that can treat it, that can properly dispose of the treated soil on their own facility,” Jon said.
Jon said after the EPA issues a final cleanup plan for the Superfund site, the responsible party will prepare a design document for the remedy.
“In the design document, it will specify how they are going to comply with the remedy — how they are going to build the treatment system, how and what it’s going to include in the design ... what cleanup standards they’re required to meet,” she said.
Once there is design approval, a remedial action plan will be put together to show to carry out the remedy, Jon said. After the remedial action is approved, construction of the remedy can begin.
“Once the construction is completed, then we go into the monitoring and maintenance stage of the remedy,” she said.
Regarding Mowry’s concern about taxpayers’ money, the EPA representatives were asked to clarify who will pay for the remediation.
“Hopefully the responsible party — the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company — will be paying for the remedy,” Wieder said. “That’s something after we actually release the record of decision. We’ll be going back to them (the railroad) and continuing our dialogue and hopefully that’s where we’ll end up.”
“It’s clear that we’re not going to be able to get 100% of the contamination,” she said. “We’re going to have to go back and examing the different remedial alternatives ... and see ‘How can we do our best?’”
It wasn’t until the state went back in the early ‘90s and did sampling that it found the homes that were seeing TCE levels higher than the recommended drinking water sample.
“The stated, in earnest, ‘How do we get a handle on this?’ Then, we gradually went through the process of eventually getting to the water line,” Wieder said. “The water line was very expensive. I believe it cost us over $8 million. It was very important that when the state came to the EPA to see if this site would list on our national priorities list, and if it would, that would give us the option of making the Superfund money available to fund this.”
The EPA’s program is partly about cleaning up a site first and then going after the responsible party for payment second.
“It was our priority to get the site listed, get the money available, get the design going,” she said, adding that doesn’t happen overnight.
“Everybody was moving as fast as they could to get to design and construction. That’s the long and the short of it, but I understand what you’re saying,” she said to Mowry.
What will happen if Lehigh Valley declares bankruptcy rather than pay money it owes, Mowry asked.
“It’ll all come back on the taxpayers and Superfund money isn’t money that falls out of the sky,” he said. “I happen to own a business and I pay substantial taxes. I like my tax money spent property and I don’t consider this, 53, years later, a proper use of $14 million.”
Wieder said Lehigh Valley Railroad has been through two bankruptcies.
“There was the Rail Reorganization Act and then there was also a bankruptcy by the Lehigh Valley Railroad,” she said. “The EPA, based upon federal law, we can pursue claims against the responsible party, even through bankruptcy in certain cases. This was the case here. That’s why we are at the table with Lehigh Valley Railroad. That’s why they are involved in the site under two different orders with us.”
Hopefully, the railroad will cooperate and work with the EPA, Wieder said.
There’s also a cost recovery, she said. EPA’s first responsibility is to prevent people from being exposed to contaminants and cleanup sites.
“The second priority is to get the money back — the taxpayers’ money back — from the people who are responsible for the contamination and that’s what we’ve done here,” she said. “We’ve moved forward with our money when we needed to, when we needed to get things going with the water line. We have a tab going, let’s say, with Lehigh Valley Railroad. They have been doing a lot of this work ... since EPA has been involved. EPA has been involved, essentially as lead agency, for the last 25 years.”
The EPA is hopeful of reaching an agreement with Lehigh Valley Railroad for the railroad to implement the remediation with its money and to reimburse the EPA for its oversight costs — so taxpayers are not paying for this.
The EPA says copies of cleaup documents are available at the Caledonia Public Library, 3108 Main St., Caledonia; and Woodward Memorial Library, Wolcott Street, Le Roy. They may also be found at the EPA website.
The public comment period on the proposed cleanup plan continues until Sept. 18. People may send comments to Maria Jon at jon.maria@epa.gov or mail them to 290 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007-1866.