Erie County tells NYC to stop sending migrants amid sex assaults

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told New York City officials to stop sending migrants to the county over the weekend, according to multiple news reports.
Poloncarz said during a news conference Saturday that he “demanded [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams pause all further transportation of asylum seekers to our community until such time as we can resolve all security issues,” according to Spectrum News. Poloncarz said Adams agreed and the two also discussed the need for a new security plan.
About 540 migrants have been bused from New York City to three different hotels in Cheektowaga since mid-June, according to The Buffalo News. Initially, officials said the transfers weren’t a problem and few problems have been reported.
But two migrants have been charged in sexual assaults in recent days. One asylum seeker from Venezuela was accused of raping a woman in front of a 3-year-old child and another from the Democratic Republic of Congo was charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment after allegedly attacking an employee inside a hotel, according to Spectrum.
When Adams first announced he would begin sending migrants from New York City to some Upstate locations, Poloncarz said Erie County would welcome them. Saturday, he said the system needs improvements, according to City and State.
“Erie County opened its arms to try to welcome these new Americans,” Poloncarz said during a press conference Saturday, City and State said. “Unfortunately we believe we can’t make the program, as it is presently run, sustainable without significant changes.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she would deploy National Guard troops to the county to help stabilize the situation, according to City and State.
The troops will be stationed at the hotels where migrants are currently staying, according to The Buffalo News.
Statewide, about 1,800 National Guard members are working on issues related to the migrant crisis, Spectrum News said.
“Sexual assault is a horrific crime,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement, according to Spectrum. “The governor is grateful to Erie County law enforcement for their work in this matter and has directed State personnel to provide all necessary support.”
New York City has been struggling to respond to a crush of migrants that have been arriving there over the last year or so. Nearly 100,000 migrants have arrived in the city since 2022, according to The New York Times.
The city is legally obligated to provide shelter to anyone who asks, but officials have said they’re running out of space, according to the Times.
That prompted Adams to begin trying to send some of the migrants to locations outside New York City, including Upstate New York counties. questioned, interviewed or guided in any way prior to our police investigations,” Gould said.
Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski, who did not attend the press conference, said Cheektowaga is a “welcoming community” that has taken in “hundreds of immigrants” in the past five years.
“However, the town of Cheektowaga residents have had enough,” she said. “It is not fair to them to take in over 500 asylum seekers within a 60-day period without any advance notice from New York City or input from town leaders and town residents. Cheektowaga residents have been put in danger and these incidents have affected their quality of life.”
Benczkowski said she supported removing the asylum-seekers from the Dingens Street hotel to a location outside of Cheektowaga. She wants reimbursement to the town for funds spent on police overtime and staffing to cope with the influx of asylum-seekers. And she doesn’t want any more migrants coming to Cheektowaga.
Michael Jasinski, a Cheektowaga councilmember who is running for town supervisor, said: “I personally feel that our police force is doing an outstanding job. I feel that our county executive has zero answers, as he had right along, zero plans.
“It’s a shame, because it’s not fair to the asylum-seekers and it’s not fair to the people who live here,” he said. “We’re a land of laws — if we followed the laws, none of this would have happened.”
Brian Nowak, also a town councilmember who is running for supervisor, called the responses outlined by officials Saturday “a good start.”
“But I think we need more than just manpower and the National Guard and a new location for the folks at Dingens,” he said. “We need more answers about the exact conditions inside these hotels. ... It could be a case where the aid workers are overwhelmed.
“Any time you put a couple hundred folks in a building like that, it’s not going to run as smoothly as you intend,” he said.