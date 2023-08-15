BATAVIA — Zeke Lynn said it’s hard to be specific right now, but that he would like to see his new eatery open in the City Centre Mall later this summer.
“I’m hoping within the next month or two,” the Everybody Eats owner said Monday. “It’s tough to say. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to clear through all the Health Department stuff. I just have to get all my permitting stuff done. A ‘new food service establishment’ is the main permit they need.”
Lynn said he just has to do a little bit of cleaning. The building itself is in pretty decent shape. The takeout, catering and cooking classes establishment will occupy the space where GAMS Simply Sweet & Savory bakery used to be.
“I was going to do cooking classes, typically takeout, delivery. There’s only a couple of chairs here for people who have their meals and want to sit,” said the Batavia resident and 2014 Batavia High School graduate. “It’s not going to be a full-service restaurant with waiters. Obviously it’s not a huge space, so I really don’t have the room for that. It’s more of a cafe than anything.”
Everybody Eats, Lynn said, will probably be equally devoted to takeout, catering and cooking classes.
“I’m planning on doing the cooking classes once or twice a week. We haven’t really decided what the schedule was going to be. I would expect starting out, four days open and then expanding from there,” he said “We definitely want to be open on Sundays because we know there aren’t a huge amount of places (open) on Sunday.”
Lynn said he expects to be open Thursday through Sunday and then have a cooking class either on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“I really want to focus on specials — weekly specials, nightly specials. We’ll have five to 10 items that are available every day and outside of that, it will be a weekly special or two,” he said.
There will be a small staff, Lynn said.
“There’s room for two, maybe three at the absolute max,” he said. “The majority of the cooking is going to be me.”