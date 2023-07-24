BATAVIA — Katherine Ewert of Batavia is the Genesee County Fair queen for 2023.
Ewert was crowned queen Monday evening near the end of the pageant, held in the Entertainment Tent. Crowned first runner-up in the contest was her neighbor, Panorea Florence Tsoukalos.
“This is my first time in a pageant. It was definitely challenging in the sense that I really didn’t know what to expect,” Ewert said afterward. “The people here were amazing and they helped me through it. It wasn’t too hard.”
Ewert said she felt it was a close decision.
“Panorea, I’ve known her for years and she’s also a great contestant, so I think it was really a close one,” she said.
As queen, she will represent the fair and the agricultural community for the next year, and participate in parades. She noted the Fair Parade Tuesday, with participants scheduled to line up at 6 p.m. and the parade to start at 6:30 p.m. The parade in December in Batavia for Christmas in the City is also one she expects to be in, she said.
Ewert also received the Stephanie Lynn Tooley Memorial “From the Heart” Award, presented to her by Tooley’s father, Mike,
Tsoukalos said afterward that she wasn’t disappointed about the results.
“Katherine and I, we actually live across the street from each other, so we’ve known each other for a long time,” she said. “I support (her). She’s a grade older than me, but we’re neighbors. We used to play together when we were little.”
The Cultivated Creative Award recipient, Tsoukalos sewed all the gowns and sashes that the contestants at all levels wore Monday.
The other contestants crowned were:
n Little Miss: Winner, Kali Martino; First runner-up, Lyza Baker;
n Miss: Winner, Morgenn Surabian; First runner-up, Eleanor Hudson; Second runner-up, Zoe Castro; Third runner-up, Carly Hanel;
n Dutchess: Winner, Layla Baker; First runner-up, Isabella Rose-Therese Redden;
n Princess: Winner, Cassandra Judge;
n Grand Princess: Gabriella Zocco.