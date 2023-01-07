When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the nation could only watch in shock as staff rushed in and started CPR before an ambulance arrived.
Although Hamlin is now awake and talking without a breathing tube, the past week has been traumatizing to the community as a whole.
Eve Hosford, senior director for Quality, Clinical Excellence and Children’s Behavioral Health at Rochester Regional Health, said she thinks in general when kids see any sort of traumatic image, it is really important for parents or other caregivers to do a couple things to help them understand.
“One is to explain the situation as factually as the parent or caregiver can in an age appropriate way,” she said. “So how you would explain what happened to a 7- or 8-year-old who is watching game would be very different than how you would explain the situation to a 12- or 13-year-old watching the game.”
You might say to a 7- or 8-year-old Hamlin had a medical emergency and fell to the ground, and the medical staff from the Buffalo Bills came out immediately and started lifesaving measures.
An older child might be able to be told medical staff started to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Parents could then explain what CPR is.
Hosford said all kids are concerned if such an emergency could happen to them or someone they know.
Parents or caregivers should reassure kids the good news was there were athletic trainers and emergency medical personnel. Their job is to help if there is an emergency, and they did exactly what they are paid to do.
If a child gets injured at school, there is a school nurse. There are athletic trainers even for school sports who are trained in emergency management and are right on the field if something should ever happen, so children will be OK.
“I think the ongoing discussion, whether it is children or adults, I think everyone tries to make sense out of a situation,” Hosford said. “That’s hard to explain. I think it’s reassuring kids (Hamlin) is being cared for by a medical team at a hospital, and they are doing everything they can to make sure he is getting the highest level of care possible.”
Some children might also wonder if this could also happen to them, and Hosford said it would be very fair for parents or caregivers to say this is a very rare occurrence, so the chance of it happening to them is very low.
Children also would have seen the reaction of other players and teammates. Hosford said it was hard to watch, but it is true when people see a serious event or a traumatic event, they have emotions about it. She said it’s important to let kids know it’s OK to express emotions because that’s normal.
The American Heart Association gave a run down of what a cardiac arrest is, what causes it and if it’s the same thing as a heart attack:
What is cardiac arrest?
Cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. The heart stops beating properly. The heart’s pumping function is “arrested,” or stopped. In cardiac arrest, death can result quickly if proper steps aren’t taken immediately. Cardiac arrest may be reversed if CPR is performed and a defibrillator shocks the heart and restores a normal heart rhythm within a few minutes.
It can come on suddenly or in the wake of other symptoms. Cardiac arrest is often fatal if appropriate steps aren’t taken immediately. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S. each year.
What are the causes of cardiac arrest?
Cardiac arrest may be caused by almost any known heart condition.
Most cardiac arrests occur when a diseased heart’s electrical system malfunctions. This malfunction causes an abnormal heart rhythm such as ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation. Some cardiac arrests are also caused by extreme slowing of the heart’s rhythm (bradycardia).
Irregular heartbeats such as these are life threatening.
When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Yet, bystanders only perform CPR 46 percent of the time.
While medical staff on site rushed to Hamilin on the field, for the general public the two steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. Use a familiar song to help you keep up the pace of 100-120 beats per minute.
Is a heart attack the same as cardiac arrest?
No. The term “heart attack” is often mistakenly used to describe cardiac arrest. While a heart attack may cause cardiac arrest, the two aren’t the same.