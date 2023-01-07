Talking with kids about Hamlin

Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal reacts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field and taken off by ambulance during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. Parents can help explain what happened to children after the troubling medical emergency.

When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the nation could only watch in shock as staff rushed in and started CPR before an ambulance arrived.

Although Hamlin is now awake and talking without a breathing tube, the past week has been traumatizing to the community as a whole.

