BATAVIA — Weather emergencies, infrastructure, local development and sustainability.
Each can be a major issue facing area municipalities. And Genesee County received official recognition Monday afternoon.
The county is the first of five counties statewide to complete its resiliency plan. Officials announced the news during a brief ceremony in front of Centennial Park on Park Avenue.
“In so many ways time and time again Genesee County and the City of Batavia have stepped up to the plate and excelled in the areas of resiliency, sustainability, downtown revitalization, smart growth and brownfield redevelopment,” said New York Deputy Secretary of State Kisha Santiago-Martinez.
She said the Genesee County Resiliency Plan provides a comprehensive, wholistic approach in addressing and preparing for the many challenges which municipalities confront in the face of more frequent and severe storm events. The plan; identifies climate resilient infrastructure; the particular issues and risks in Genesee County; best management practices; and potential projects to increase the resiliency of communities within the county.
“It’s our hope that this plan will also help you leverage funding to implement the proper projects in the plan,” Santiago-Martinez said.
The Genesee County Resiliency Plan focuses primarily on four goals and identifies strategies to meet them including:
Flood Management/Emergency Preparedness Strategies:
n Increased communication to residents in flood-prone areas of hazards/risks from weather.
n Increased inter-municipal cooperation and coordination for warnings.
n Re-purposing of acquired flood-prone properties for conservation or recreation.
n Implementation of flood protection measures.
Land Conservation/Water Quality Protection Strategies:
n Implementation of Green Genesee Road Map.
n Protection of land riparian buffers.
n Obtaining development rights to high-quality farmland.
n Increased agricultural Best Management Practices.
n Proper management of large scale solar and related battery storage projects.
Resilient Infrastructure Strategies:
n Usage of green stormwater infrastructure and renewable energy sources.
n Accommodation of sizing for culverts for volume and waterway functionality.
n Expansion of tree planting and maintenance.
n Enhanced water supply infrastructure.
n Protection of power during severe weather.
Community Capacity/Public Education Strategies:
n Preparation of a Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan for Tonawanda Creek area.
n Education on incorporation of green infrastructure for municipalities and communities.
n Public information on invasive species reduction.
n Native plant use.
n Promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
One part of the plan includes natural enhancements to Centennial Park, such as green infrastructure and urban greenery.
Marianne Clattenburg, vice chair of the Genesee County Legislature, said use Centennial Park every day. She said not only is it a beautiful resource, but it is a hub of community gatherings.
“Resiliency plans such as this are tremendously important,” she said. “As we recognize the need to plan for the future in order to preserve the treasures of the past.”
Shelly Stein, chairwoman for the Genesee County Legislature, said the resiliency of the county’s valuable land and their natural resources is a hallmark of Genesee County.
“For instance one of the goals of Genesee County’s Smart Growth Plan is to protect farmland and the rural character of our countryside, and maintain the viability of our agriculture,” she said. “By engaging all sectors of land use planning, desired outcomes and local government partners including the City of Batavia, it has brought forward a well thought out, environmentally sensitive and achievable resiliency plan.”
Stein said the plan allows a foundational land-use decisional making tool for Genesee County.
Genesee County partnered with New York Green, an area not-for-profit consultant, to develop the plan, which was funded through a $250,000 grant from the Department of State Smart Growth Program.
“It’s important to acknowledge this resiliency plan didn’t happen in a vacuum,” Santiago-Martinez said. “(Genesee County) already laid a foundation for a successful undertaking such as this.”
Prior to the grant, Genesee County took several steps to pave the way for the Department of State Resiliency Plan. A previous $175,000 grant from the NYSERDA Cleaner, Greener Communities program provided foundational material that helped guide and inform the climate resiliency plan, including the Green Genesee Road Map — which is a countywide green infrastructure/ecological network map that identified forest blocks, wetlands, streams and riparian buffers, along with connective corridors between and among them — and several tools and resources to help guide land and energy use in the county.
Genesee County was also the first county to develop a countywide smart growth plan in 2001. It promotes development within municipal centers, known as “Smart Growth Development Areas,” in an effort to preserve farmland and promote downtown revitalization.
More information on the Countywide Resiliency Plan and the Green Genesee/Smart Genesee Project can be found online at www.co.genesee.ny.us/GreenGeneseeIndex.