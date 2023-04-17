LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Fallen electrical transmission lines were blamed for a brush fire which burned about eight acres Sunday evening.
The fire was reported 5:29 p.m. in a remote area of the St. Helena Overlook at Letchworth State Park, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
Firefighters were at the sene for three hours. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Perry, Perry Center, Castile, Silver Springs, Pike and Mount Morris responded to the scene, along with state park police and New York State Electric & Gas personnel.
The statewide wildfire risk was rated low as of Monday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
