MEDINA — Darting to and from the large display windows on Medina’s Main Street, children eagerly looked for golden Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.
Saturday was Medina’s Golden Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. There were 12 golden eggs in the windows of the downtime merchants. Kids were encouraged to write down the location of each to enter to win a chocolate prize from Della’s Chocolate and a play pass for AJ’s Play Date.
There were also five eggs in high locations. Writing them all down in addition to the 12 golden eggs are entered into a chance to win two play passes to AJ’s Play Date and a certificate for a dozen cookies at Case-Nic Cookies.
“We found one already in a skeleton’s mouth,” Fiona Oakes, 9, of Medina excitedly exclaimed.
Walking down the street with her younger sister, Eleanor, 5, and father, Chris Oakes, the two girls declared their intention to win the chocolate prize.
Phoenix Konieszny, 6, of Medina was hunting with his sister, Dahlia, 3. The duo had already found two eggs.
“It’s challenging,” Phoenix said.
Set up in the small park where the Easter Bunny visited later in the day, Amanda Kroening, children’s director for One Church, had a small wheel kids could spin for prizes. This was the second year the church had games set up.
