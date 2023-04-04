MEDINA — Darting to and from the large display windows on Medina’s Main Street, children eagerly looked for golden Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.

Saturday was Medina’s Golden Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. There were 12 golden eggs in the windows of the downtime merchants. Kids were encouraged to write down the location of each to enter to win a chocolate prize from Della’s Chocolate and a play pass for AJ’s Play Date.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1