WARSAW — The Rev. Michael LaMarca found an active and welcoming faith community when arrived at St. Michael’s Parish in 2019.
He’s led the parish — and its newly formed family of parishes — through all the ups and downs you’ll find in a rural area.
That’s been everything from baptisms and weddings, to Christmas Mass, ecumenical community lunches, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
It makes LaMarca’s impending departure bittersweet as he prepares for an unexpected new assignment in Niagara County. He’s set to start July 1 in his new role.
“Unexpectedly at the beginning of June, I got a phone call that asked if I would consider a new assignment,” he said Wednesday. “They asked me to consider an assignment in what’s Family No. 18, which is a family of parishes in the Tonawanda area.
“I said I would think about it,” he continued. “I thought about it, prayed about it, and talked with a number of priests about it for their input. The bishop was very hesitant to accept a new assignment for me because he likes where things are in our family, but he feels if somebody was able to come to the current family it would be OK.”
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is in the process of converting to a “families of parishes” structure. Its 161 parishes will be linked into 36 families of parishes, in a process expected to last through 2024.
Among the very first parish families was St. Michael’s of Warsaw; St. Isadore’s of Perry and Silver Springs; and Mary Immaculate of Pavilion and East Bethany. LaMarca led the process locally and was assigned as pastor last July.
LaMarca, in his new role, will be part of a family of parishes in Tonawanda and North Tonawanda including St. Jude the Apostle; St. Francis of Assisi; St. Christopher; St. Andrew Kim RC Mission; St. Amelia; and Our Lady of Czestochowa.
He’ll bring his experience to his new parish family, except on a larger scale. He’s enjoyed his time at all the parishes he’s served and was looking forward to carrying things into the future.
What will he miss the most about his current parishes? “It sounds cliche, but it would be the people,” LaMarca said. “I’ll really miss the people and really having that personal relationship with them that sometimes you don’t get in larger communities.”
LaMarca, 36, is a West Seneca native and was ordained in 2016. He said being assigned to a rural parish took him out of his suburban comfort zone, but he relied on everybody in the area, and all the parishes made him feel welcome.
LaMarca will be replaced by Rev. Pat Melfi, who is currently temporary administrator at parishes in Cuba, Belfast and Fillmore.