Alleghany Farm Services recently celebrated 40 years of business.
The company, at 7342 Alleghany Rd., Basom, initially focused on commercial jobs and large public site work projects from the early 1980s until 2001. Since then, the company has changed its focus to drainage projects and continues to thrive in the agricultural community. About 90% of the company’s work is on farm drainage projects and agricultural water quality.
“The agricultural economy is quite strong – our solutions can help in both lean years and high yield years,” said Chad Klotzbach, a managing partner with Alleghany Farm Services.
According to Alleghany Farm Services, farm drainage is an agriculture practice to remove excess water from the soil subsurface. Reducing and/or controlling soil moisture levels helps create an environment for optimal crop growth. Too much subsurface water can prevent proper root development, inhibiting the growth of crops.
Too much water also limits access to the land by farm equipment. Most modern agriculture depends on the usage of large machinery to prepare the seedbed, plant the crop, carry out any cultivation and applications during the growing season – and ultimately – harvest the crop.
Alleghany Farm Services provides full-service site work, including site preparation, hedgerow removal, GPS layout & control and projects that include excavation, manure storage facilities and more.
Achieving 40 years of success in any industry is no easy feat. There are many factors that contribute to the longevity of a business, including hard work, dependability and the need to be surrounded by a thriving community. And in this case – a thriving county.
“We are thrilled to have been a part of Genesee County for 40 years. Plenty of things have changed, including the hand off from my dad, Drew, to myself in 2019,” said Chad Klotzbach,. “It’s a great area to grow an agricultural business -–from the customers to the local employees.”
His father, Chad Klotzbach said, “has really personally invested so much to build the foundation for what the company is today. It really is a family effort though, both of my parents, Drew and Dianne, have focused most of their lives on growing the business. The foundation has allowed me to expand to other regions in the northeast and mid-Atlantic states.”
Alleghany Farm Services is focused on expansion as it heads into the next 40 years.
“We’re currently in a growth model and will continue to grow to strengthen our current business and expand our footprint. We have a great team of hardworking and forward-thinking people that have allowed us to really become experts in what we do. We have a pretty aggressive hiring and growth strategy for the next five years and are always looking for great talent,” said Chad.
Alleghany Farm Services is also focused on the environmental side of services.
“The future of sustainable agriculture starts in the soil and there’s so much focus on soil health and nutrient management that drainage water management is often overlooked,” said Chad. “We’re not only watching it, but working closely with some key researchers to make sure proposed solutions make sense for our customers no matter what region they’re in.”
“We’re doing some exciting things thinking outside the box on how we can reinvent our industry,” said Chad.