CORFU — Ray Mault spent part of the time in the parking lot of the Pembroke Community Center, talking to those who came to donate and to wish him luck with the surgery he’ll undergo Monday.
Mault, a firefighter with the Pembroke Fire Company, has been battling throat cancer. He will be at Roswell Park around 5 a.m. Monday for a 10-hour laryngectomy. To raise money, his family held a benefit Saturday at the Pembroke Community Center.
“It’s amazing what other people will do for you,” he said. Among those who stopped by to see Mault, shake his hand or give him a hug and wish him luck were old coworkers, family and friends, he said.
During the operation, Mault’s voice box will be removed and a tracheostomy (trach) will be put in to help him breathe. He will have an electrolarynx, a machine that produces sound for the patient to create a voice.
“I don’t feel bad. I’ve got a little pain, but noting I can’t deal with,” he said. “We’ll go from there Monday and it’s going to be a long road ahead of me.”
Mault said the number of people who donated items for the benefit was amazing, including the donations from people he didn’t know.
The Pembroke firefighter said he has had cancer for about a year and a half.
“They told me I was cancer-free and I went back for my first three-month screening and it was back already,” he said. “I went for two tests and they found that it was back.”
That screening was about five months ago, he said.
While outside the Community Center, Ray Mault said Roswell Park put him in touch with a couple from Orchard Park that had dealt with this same issue about 40 years ago. Mault said he told a doctor he’d like to meet somebody who’s had the surgery and has been through the recovery process. He wanted to know what to expect.
“Doctors tell you a month to three months, you’ll be all healed. I talk to these people and they’re telling me it’s a long road. It’s 10 months out before you can eat properly and everything else,” he said. “They told me it’s going to be a long journey for me. Nobody paid them or anything. They were nice enough to come out to Roswell and meet me.”
Mault said he met with the couple once at Roswell and that they came to Corfu for Saturday’s benefit.
“We sat, and out here we were talking,” he said. “They actually gave me their phone number also, and we gave them ours. They told me that anytime (he could call), if I have any questions ... Very nice people.”
Ray’s wife, Amy, said she wanted to thank everyone in the community for his or her generosity.
“Thanks to all of our family for putting this event together for us. We greatly appreciate everybody and everything they’ve done,” Amy Mault said. The fundraiser included a silent auction, basket raffle, side raffles a bake sale and lunch. Donations may also be directed to the Mault family.