LE ROY — Family and friends gathered Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of Capish! restaurant owner James Frascati’s arrival in New York after a trip across the Atlantic on the SS Michelangelo. Frascati, who arrived in New York City on Dec. 22, 1972, was surprised with a celebration with family and friends in attendance.
Frascati was presented with an American flag that had flown over the Capitol building to congratulate him on the 50th anniversary of his arrival. Frascati, who has owned Capish! for about five years, is a retired member of the Rochester and Irondequoit police departments.
“We are in awe of your dedication to your community and country. Thank you for all that you do and congrats on your 50th anniversary,” read a certificate presented to him by Julie Carasone. Assemblyman Steve Hawley was also there for the event.
The Capish! owner admitted he was surprised by the celebration.
“I had no idea this was even happening,” he said to those gathered in the restaurant. “Thank you.”