BATAVIA — Eva Fanara of Batavia never thought she would spend her 100th birthday at Batavia Downs, but her family had a surprise in mind.
“I’m shocked,” Eva said this afternoon after she was brought into The Clubhouse and shown to her seat in the restaurant, receiving greetings and hugs from relatives and friends along the way. “I can remember a lot of people. I know their names. I’m not forgetting them.”
The guest of honor said one of her first thoughts on entering the room was, “Somebody else is 100, not me.”
“I thought I was going to my granddaughter’s because she didn’t want to bring all her stuff to my house,” Eva said with a smile.
The centenarian said she didn’t think any of her peers were at the celebration, but her family pointed out one or two guests who were close to her age.
Eva, a resident of Batavia for the past 75 years, is the mother of Jim and John Fanara, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of nine.
She was born April 8, 1923, in Buffalo, and as she said today, she’ll be entering her second century. Eva met and married Vincent Fanara in 1948.
In 1949, Vincent was offered a partnership in Boyle’s Motor Sales, which was then located on West Main Street Road in Batavia. He accepted and managed the business.
Before everyone ate dinner today, Eva Fanara’s second cousin, the retired Fr. Paul Bossi, gave the blessing.
“There are a lot of happy memories being shared this afternoon and I hope you keep sharing them and let Eva know how much you appreciate her,” Bossi told the other guests. “First of all, Lord, we ask you to bless Eva on this special occasion. You’ve given her a wonderful life — a life that has been an example for all of us. We thank you for her. We thank you for her special gift of humor, smile, kindness and just fun.”
Following dinner, Eva’s granddaughter, Luisa Fanara, presented her with a framed illustration explaining the reason Eva’s family chose to have an oak tree planted as a gift for her 100th birthday.
“The oak is cherished across the world as a symbol of wisdom, strength and endurance. You have truly been an amazing example to us, your family, friends and the community. We are forever grateful!” the illustration read.
Eva and the guests also watched a slide show of her life.
Eva’s granddaughter, Gina Henry, said some family came from out of town and from different parts of the country. She and other family members began thinking about this a year ago, Henry said, with the bulk of the planning taking a couple of months.
“We did her 99th at home and we really wanted to orchestrate a good 100, hoping that she made it to the hundredth year and she did,” she said.
Fortunately the family was able to keep up the surprise.
“She didn’t know. She had no idea this was happening,” Henry said. “I live in Batavia on Lovers Lane. She thought she was coming to my house like we do every year. We just have a small, intimate gathering.”
When everyone who had gathered in The Clubhouse started singing to Eva, she knew the party was for her, her granddaughter said.
“A lot of people came from as far as Florida, Massachusetts. A lot of people wanted to make sure that they were here,” Henry said. “It’s about 80% family, the rest are friends.”
The date of the tree planting in Centennial Park will depend on when possible, said Eva’s niece, Paulette Arcadi.
“It’s too early in the season to get trees. As soon as we find a tree and it’s available, we’ll have it brought to Centennial Park. The Batavia Parks Department is going to plant it for us. It’s going to be 12 feet tall.”
Arcadi explained that the family wanted to honor Eva.
“We just thought that having a tree in her honor would be a good way to commemorate her nice, long life and her legacy,” Arcadi said.
