BATAVIA — Eva Fanara of Batavia never thought she would spend her 100th birthday at Batavia Downs, but her family had a surprise in mind.

“I’m shocked,” Eva said this afternoon after she was brought into The Clubhouse and shown to her seat in the restaurant, receiving greetings and hugs from relatives and friends along the way. “I can remember a lot of people. I know their names. I’m not forgetting them.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1