BATAVIA — As Congress works on the 2023 Farm Bill, area farmers will have a chance to offer input.
The “Farm Bill Listening Tour” has been organized by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua. It will take place 10 a.m. April 4 in the Old Courthouse on 7 Main St.
The Farm Bill refers to legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.
The 24th Congressional District includes Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, along with much of Orleans County. It’s the No. 1 agricultural district and No. 1 dairy district in the Northeast.
Tenney spoke about the roundtable during Saturday’s Celebrate Agriculture Dinner and thanked Genesee County for hosting it.
“We’re going to be hosting our first forum on the new Farm Bill that’s coming up for a vote this year,” she said Saturday. “We’d love to have your participation. We’re going to be doing them throughout the district. As many people as we can get there would be great.”
Tenney said it is important for her to hear directly from constituents about community issues. To RSVP, go to https://tinyurl.com/bde7djh7.
“In 2023, Congress will pass the annual Farm Bill,” she said. “As part of that process, we are hosting a Farm Bill Listening Tour to hear directly from you about issues impacting our agriculture industry in NY-24.”
Area representatives also spoke at Saturday’s event. State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, thanked farmers for continuing to persevere.
“The biggest threat to agriculture in New York state is not climate change,” he said. “It’s not even the price of commodities or even labor.
“The biggest threat is bad policy out of Albany,” he said. “We are going to continue to push back. The people out of New York City, that don’t know where their food comes from are trying to tell us how we should feed them. We’re making progress and I promise you, New York state will continue to be one of the best states, if not the best state to farm if we continue to make some progress.”
In other matters, officials discussed the controversial effort to make New York state all-electric.
The proposed New York State All-Electric Building Act would prohibit infrastructure, building systems, or equipment used for fossil fuel combustion in new construction. It would become effective no later than Dec. 31, 2023 if the building is less than seven stories and July 1, 2027 if the building is seven stories or more.
The proposed law’s purpose is to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in new construction projects by phasing out the construction of new buildings containing fossil fuel hookups.
Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, R-Batavia, said he and Borrello are fighting against the electrification of the state, saying it’s impossible to do that.
“It would affect every business and all the farms in New York state, all kinds of residences,” Hawley said.
County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein, who’s also treasurer of Stein Farms, LLC in Le Roy, said her ears are always open to what’s on people’s minds. On Saturday, she said she talked to farmers about dairy policy, the Farm Bill workforce development and farmworker status.
“These are all hot-topic issues that we think about every single day,” she said. “I know one gentleman right now that’s talking with our representative from Congress (Tenney). He’s talking about federal fiscal policy because he has served on the local Federal Reserve board.”