Farm Bill session seeks input

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua.

BATAVIA — As Congress works on the 2023 Farm Bill, area farmers will have a chance to offer input.

The “Farm Bill Listening Tour” has been organized by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua. It will take place 10 a.m. April 4 in the Old Courthouse on 7 Main St.

