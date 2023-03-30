BATAVIA — The simplest way for farm owners and employers to keep their farms union-free is to keep relationships with employees positive and educate them before union organizers speak to them, an attorney who defends agriculture employers in employment and labor cases recommended.

Josh Viau, who represents agriculture employers in connection with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Migrant and Seasonal Agriculture Worker Protection Act (MSPA), the H2A Temporary Agricultural Program and other federal and state employment and discrimination laws, spoke to 82 farmers from the GLOW region and beyond at Genesee Community College.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1