BATAVIA — The simplest way for farm owners and employers to keep their farms union-free is to keep relationships with employees positive and educate them before union organizers speak to them, an attorney who defends agriculture employers in employment and labor cases recommended.
Josh Viau, who represents agriculture employers in connection with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Migrant and Seasonal Agriculture Worker Protection Act (MSPA), the H2A Temporary Agricultural Program and other federal and state employment and discrimination laws, spoke to 82 farmers from the GLOW region and beyond at Genesee Community College.
In a presentation that lasted roughly two hours, Viau covered such topics as what farm owners can and can’t do. Steps they should take now include assessing how their workers would vote on whether to join a union, but not interrogating the workers; assessing whether the employees trust and respect their supervisor; and educating the supervisor on the impact a union would have on his or her ability to manage. He also told owners to train supervisors that unions are elected when employees don’t trust the supervisors, and that supervisors shouldn’t use fear and intimidation.
“Owners should be present and look for opportunities to interact now. Once a union is there, it’s too late,” Viau said.
He also frequently referred to the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB). PERB’s mission includes: the impartial application and enforcement of the Public Employees’ Fair Employment Act; the prevention of strikes, protecting the delivery of services to constituents; the protection of the rights of public employees to organize; a nd similar matters. Viau said a unique aspect of the agriculture portion of the law is that there are no strikes, work stoppages or slowdowns.
“Those types of activities are not protected. That’s because we feed the country,” he said.
In exchange for that, when the New York Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practice Act was passed, legislators included interest arbitration. If a union gets certified as the bargaining representative of workers and the farm owner and union can’t agree on a contract after 40 days, an arbitrator will settle an agreement.
There are a couple of ways unionization can take place, Viau said. One is if a majority of a farm’s employees (half of the workers, plus one worker) sign authorization cards, the union can take that information to PERB and ask to be certified as the workers’ bargaining representative. A union can also request an election, from which it needs the support of at least 30% of the employees.
PERB can also call for an election when it determines there is “a question or controversy concerning the representation of employees,” Viau said.
If a union began talking to a farm’s workers about joining it and the farm owner then held an informational meeting with workers to talk to them about what the union really means, the union might find that it can’t get workers to sign authorization cards.
“Then the union can file an unfair labor practice charge and say, ‘Hey, we were in the process of organizing Josh’s farm. Josh had this meeting with the employees where he engaged in unfair labor practices. He threatened them. He made promises to them, all these things, and then they stopped signing cards,” Viau said. “A remedy on an unfair labor practice charge like that, if PERB ultimately finds that the union would have been able to get enough cards, but for my illegal conduct, then they’re going to certify the union. That’s why you’ve got to be really careful and make sure whatever messaging you’re giving prior to a petition is in compliance with this.”
Having someone look over any information or any talking points farm owners are going to use with employees is important, he said.
Once a union is certified Viau said, a farm owner can’t make discretionary changes.
“Any changes to terms and conditions of employment have to be negotiated,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you have to agree to anything, but you’ve got to engage in good-faith negotiations. In order to unilaterally implement a change without the union’s agreement, you have to reach impasse, which is kind of a difficult thing to do and a difficult thing to ... define.”
The first question Viau fielded Tuesday was “What’s the typical union dues structure?”
“Dues vary based on the union. They’re sometimes based on per hour. They’re typically ... between 2 and 4% of wages, depending on how they’re calculated,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s on an hourly basis, sometimes it’s on a percentage basis. Despite the language on the card, the workers are, a lot of times, surprised to find out that they’re going to have to pay and surprised at how much they’re going to have to pay.”
A man the audience asked whether an authorization card is still valid if a farm, in deciding how many workers it can bring back the following year, doesn’t bring back an employee who signed an authorization card, the card is no longer valid.
“The certification applies to the work,” Viau said. “You’ve got to make sure that when you’re making the decisions about who to bring back, that you’re making those on business reasons, that it doesn’t really have anything to do with who you think is going to be signing a card, or who has signed a card. If you don’t bring back somebody who was a union supporter or somebody who signed a card, you’re likely to get an unfair labor practice charge that we’re going to have to defend.”
The bargaining unit PERB will look at, the attorney said, is the unit as it existed on the day the petition for certification was filed.
“If there were 60 workers there and the union submitted 35 cards, which is more than half, that’s what they’re going to base that on,” he said. “The certification doesn’t just attach to the worker. The certification attaches to the work.”
Another man asked what happens if a union becomes certified to represent a farm’s workers and the farm has a potential new hire who refuses to join the union.
“It depends on what’s in your contract. You’re familiar with the phrase ‘closed shop versus open shop?’ Viau asked. “New York is not a right-to-work state, which means you could have a closed shop. In the contract, one of the provisions that would be negotiated would be mandatory membership.”
If a farm agrees to a closed shop in the contract, that and the dues check-off are the most important provisions, Viau said.
“It makes sure everybody’s going to be in anion and then it makes you take the dues out of the paycheck before it goes to the worker,” he said.
Pay is not a central issue when it comes to workers joining a union, Viau told the audience. Failure to solve employee problems, poor communications up and down the chain, perception of unfair treatment and broken promises are reasons workers join unions.
“A lot of times, there’s a manager or a supervisor who’s not treating employees right. Employees feel like they don’t have an avenue for which they can complain within the employer organization,” he said. “That makes them feel like, ‘Hey, I need somebody to come in and advocate for me because I’m not being treated right. I’m trying to get this solved through my employer and it’s not working.”
Genesee County Legislator and Ag and Farmland Protection Committee member Christian Yunker said farm owners, employers and workers need to know their rights and their options.
“We’re looking at a five-county area, so we were hoping to get as many farmers as we could and get the word out,” said Yunker, managing partner of CY Farms in Elba. “This is really just the educational component, so farmers and farm workers know the players that are out there and just getting information to know what the state has in store for us.”