GAINESVILLE — Sirens. Police. Injuries and death.
Juniors and seniors at Letchworth Central School got an exacting look Thursday at what can happen when someone drives drunk.
“They hear about drunk driving, they hear about accidents but it never really hits home, so we dress up their schoolmates and make them look like they were in a car accident which was a DWI because one them was driving while intoxicated,” said Prevention Specialist Amanda Myers of Partners for Prevention. “So they can actually see in real life what it would be like if they lost a classmate or someone they know in this type of situation.”
Besides Partners for Prevention, the simulation included Wyoming County Emergency Services and the Sheriffs Office, along with firefighters, rescue personnel and other area first responders. They say the goal is to help students make good decisions with prom and graduations coming up soon.
“When we do drills like this it is hopefully to help them realize that the results of making bad decisions while they are operating a motor vehicle, anytime of the year,” said Deputy Ivan Carrasquillo. “It could be prom season, gratulation or anytime of the year but this is the harsh reality and reminder that we want them to be safe, we want them to make good decision and this is what can happen and has happened in our community.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in 2019 that about 300 teens suffered fatal injuries in drunk driving accidents before or after the prom over the past several years. About one third of fatal drunk driving accidents involving teen drivers occur during the peak of prom and graduation season, between April and June.
“Unfortunately the kids do not really understand as they see adults drinking and using other legal drugs,” Myers said. “In their mind it does not set in that it is going to do them harm, so actually seeing what it can do and the possibilities of what can happen has a much larger effect on them.”
In the mock simulation 11th grade student Evan Carter played the drunk driver whose actions kill 12th grade student Isabelle Talley. While it was just a drill and nobody was injured during the simulation, Talley said she hopes it will be a wake up call for students watching it.
“A lot of my classmates, this is a possibility for them and I think the reality check will be good,” she said.
EMT Val Lundy agreed that it will be good for students but admits seeing what can happen because of drunk driving can be an emotional experience.
“It is just to teach the kids not to drink and drive and what can happen,” she said. “It is traumatizing for them. You are going to see a lot of kids crying really watching it and you are going to hear complete silence over there when they watch this unfold.
“I am glad that they are watching it and paying attention but I am also feeling bad for them because that is a classmate and this is going to stick with them for the rest of their lives when they see this,” she continued.
That is exactly what Wyoming County Superintendent of Schools Todd Campbell is hoping for and he hopes students who could make a bad decision, will think twice before making one that could change their lives forever.
“They have to realize that one decision can change the course of their life or someone else’s life, so it is to give them the experience of taking this in and asking questions but to also reflect on the whole idea of what we stress everyday and that is that every decision matters,” Campbell said.
They are decisions and judgements that people taking part in the mock crash are hoping the students will remember long after the event in over.
“This is our public service message to our community, our high school community, staff, parents, that we want them to be safe, we want them to be careful when they are out there by themselves, late at night or during the day it does not matter, this is what we do not want to happen,” Carrasquillo said.