ALBION — A father and son have been charged in an Albion police investigation of a vehicle theft in March from a rental car company.
Marcus McMillan, 38, of Rochester/Binghamton was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was also wanted by the state Parole Division on a warrant. His son, Patrick McMillan, 21, of Rochester, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and speed in zone.
On Friday, an Albion officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the stop, police found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Broome County.
Marcus and Patrick McMillan was released with appearance tickets according to state bail reform laws. However, Marcus McMillan was transported and held in the Orleans County Jail on the warrant. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office and state parole assisted Albion police.