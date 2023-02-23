FeBREWary Beer Walk on tap for Saturday

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsPeople stroll along Main Street during last year’s FeBREWary Downtown Batavia Beer Walk. This year’s event returns Saturday afternoon.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — More than 20 businesses will greet ticket holders with various brews during the FebBREWary Beer Walk this Saturday. VIP Beer Walk attendees will have an extra choice when it comes to sampling beer.

The Beer Walk is set for from 5-8 p.m. Registration is at Legacy on Main, 212 E. Main St., and will end at 6 p.m. For VIP ticket holders, the event will begin at 4 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1