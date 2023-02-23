FeBREWary Beer Walk on tap for Saturday

BATAVIA — More than 20 businesses will greet ticket holders with various brews during the FebBREWary Beer Walk this Saturday. VIP Beer Walk attendees will have an extra choice when it comes to sampling beer.
The Beer Walk is set for from 5-8 p.m. Registration is at Legacy on Main, 212 E. Main St., and will end at 6 p.m. For VIP ticket holders, the event will begin at 4 p.m.
Business Improvement District Executive Director Shannon Maute said there are 22 stops at which attendees can try various beers. For VIP ticket holders, there are 23 stops.
“There’s an additional VIP spot at Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union (10 Jefferson St.),” she said. “Eli Fish (Brewing Company) will be releasing a new beer and we would be releasing it at the VIP location. There will be a VIP section for them where they will have food.”
The two sites that will have live music for everyone who attends Beer Walk are the credit union and Major Stash Cigar, 60 Liberty St. David Knaudt Music will be at the credit union and Him N Me will perform at Major Stash. Both performers will play from 4-8 p.m.
“We have maps and lists of businesses participating at Legacy on Main, at registration. We will hand out maps with locations for all the pours, all the businesses participating,” Maute said. “We did a variety so we will have IPAs, stouts, Kolsch. There’s different flavors of Kolsch, there’s different types of stouts, there’s different types of IPAs. We have Rohrbach (Brewing Company) pouring, Dublin Corners, Windy Brew, Southern Tier, Clarksburg (Cider). We also have Silver Lake, North Ridge Distillery, to name a few.”
Maute said there will be a selfie station/photo booth at the Center Street Smokehouse.
“A lot of the other locations will have snacks, they’ll also have raffles, giveaways. At registration, we have three different raffles going on,” she said. “There will also be non-alcoholic drinks available for the designated drivers.”
Everyone attending the Beer Walk can get a collectible beer glass at Legacy on Main.
Vivify will be at HUNT Real Estate ERA, 97 Main St. HUNT will also have games, Maute said.
“It’s a fun, laid-back event where everyone can get together and enjoy quality beer and company. It’s a great way to beet the winter blues. It’s laid-back and it’s a great time. There’s a lot to do. People get to see the downtown businesses that they may not have gone in before. We have a great downtown and this gets people to see it and enjoy.”
