Death penalty remains undecided

Gendron

 Munro, Kait

BUFFALO — Federal prosecutors have not decided whether to pursue the death penalty against the Tops Market shooter.

Payton Gendron, 19, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 10 life sentences without parole for first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to three consecutive 25-year terms for first-degree attempted murder.

