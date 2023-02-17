BUFFALO — Federal prosecutors have not decided whether to pursue the death penalty against the Tops Market shooter.
Payton Gendron, 19, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 10 life sentences without parole for first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to three consecutive 25-year terms for first-degree attempted murder.
Those were state charges. He still faces 26 federal hate crime and firearms charges and the death penalty remains an option if convicted.
The shooter appeared Thursday morning in federal court for a status hearing. No plea was entered and his attorneys asked that he be remanded temporarily to federal custody until a resolution is reached on the remaining charges against him.
Gendron’s next appearance is set for March 10 in Buffalo.
Gendron’s sentencing on Wednesday was highly emotional. He was temporarily evacuated from courtroom when a murdered victim’s relative rushed him at one point during the proceedings.
He gave a short apology before sentencing which resulted in angry screams from one observer. Multiple family members and officials doubted his sincerity afterward.
The case was the first time in state history a person has been found guilty of domestic terrorism motivated by hate.
Gendron, of Conklin in Broome County, conducted the racist attack last May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. He drove several hundred miles and specifically targeted Black people as his victims.
The shooter also livestreamed his attack on social media and carefully planned and researched the location beforehand. He was taken into custody within minutes by Buffalo police.
Those killed in the racist attack included: Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo; Margus D. Morrison of Buffalo; Andre Mackneil of Auburn; Aaron Salter of Lockport; Geraldine Talley of Buffalo; Celestine Chaney of Buffalo; Heyward Patterson of Buffalo; Katherine Massey of Buffalo; Pearl Young of Buffalo; and Ruth Whitfield of Buffalo.
Three additional people were wounded in the massacre.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.