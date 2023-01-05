BATAVIA — The city today announced that the recently passed federal omnibus legislation includes $2.5 million in funding for the new police headquarters and community complex to be built on Bank Street and Alva Place.
The city estimates that the cost to build a new police department will be approximately $13–15 million. The city says the facility, about 19,000 square feet, will be constructed on city-owned property on and would provide connectivity and enhance the area between City Centre and the emerging medical campus. Once completed, there would be 115 public parking spots available in nearby lots, in addition to free public parking on surrounding streets to serve the needs of existing businesses on Washington, Alva and State streets.
“As a retired Batavia Police Lieutenant I’m keenly aware of the importance of replacing the outdated 1850s-era police building with a modern purpose built police facility. The new building will be a huge asset to our police force and help them to better serve the members of our community. Thank you to Sen. Chuck Schumer and former Congressman Chris Jacobs for supporting the city of Batavia and our Police Department,” said City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr,
Schumer and Jacobs lead the charge for funding for the project, city leaders said.
“We are grateful for the support from Sen. Chuck Schumer and former Congressman Christopher Jacobs for advocating on behalf of our efforts to secure this critically important funding for a new police headquarters,” said Batavia City Manager Rachael Tabelski. “They both understood how important this funding was to our efforts to build a modern and welcoming facility that will be an integral part of community.”
Police Chief Shawn Heubusch noted the age of the current city Police Department building.
“The current police headquarters was constructed in 1855 as a private residence and is out-of-date and inefficiently suited for a modern-day police department to properly serve the community,” he said. “We want a new facility that people from the community feel welcomed, and provide space for more engagement with the residents we serve.”
