BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTOThe $13-$15 million police headquarters project, shown being discussed last month by Architecture Unlimited, LLC President and Principal-in-Charge Kenneth Pearl, has $2.5 million in federal funding.

BATAVIA — The city today announced that the recently passed federal omnibus legislation includes $2.5 million in funding for the new police headquarters and community complex to be built on Bank Street and Alva Place.

The city estimates that the cost to build a new police department will be approximately $13–15 million. The city says the facility, about 19,000 square feet, will be constructed on city-owned property on and would provide connectivity and enhance the area between City Centre and the emerging medical campus. Once completed, there would be 115 public parking spots available in nearby lots, in addition to free public parking on surrounding streets to serve the needs of existing businesses on Washington, Alva and State streets.

