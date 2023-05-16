Voters in Orleans County schools will head to the polls Tuesday to see budgets with little or no increase in taxes.
ALBION — The proposed $41,814,847 budget has a tax levy that is the same as the current budget.
The budget, however, increased 9 percent over the current year. An increase in state aid helped keep the levy the same.
Albion has three propositions on the ballot: To spend up to $550,000 for school bus purchases and for a reserve fund to buy buses and authorization to collect $654,510 in taxes for Hoag Library.
Porsche Taylor is running unopposed for a five-yeat term on the Board of Education.
HOLLEY — Voters are being asked to approve a $28,920,000 budget that increases taxes by 1.49 percent and overall spending by nearly 8 percent.
The ballot also includes a proposition that would authorize spending $338,000 to buy three buses. It also includes a proposition to collect $200,815 for Community Free Library.
Dan Cater, incumbent Robin Silvis and Trinia Lorentz are running for two open board seats.
KENDALL — A $20,413,805 budget increases spending by nearly 3 percent but keeps the tax levy the same as the 2022-23 budget.
One proposition on the ballot would authorize spending up to $350000 to buy two buses.
Rachel Fisken is not opposed for re-election to the Board of Education.
LYNDONVILLE — Taxes will increase by 1 percent in a proposed $16,939,491 budget, which also increases spending by 8 percent.
Two propositions are on the ballot. One authorizes spending up to $275,000 for a full-size bus and a minibus. The other is to collect $124,808 for Yates Community Library.
Jerod Thurber is the lone candidate for a three-year term on the board.
MEDINA — The proposed $40,095,815 budget calls for no increase in the tax levy and is just a half percent increase in spending.
LuAnn Tierney, Steven Blount, Corinne Ryan and Annette Allis are running for three board seats.